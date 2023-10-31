Megan Fox's Tattoo Nails are a trending inspo for Halloween and beyond: Details explored

Megan Fox is known for being a phenomenal actress who also loves experimenting with her nails. She has tried most over-the-top manicures and created a few trending manicures as well.

Ranging from the cotton candy aura manicure, dewdrop, pink chrome, and black cherry to spiderweb chrome and astrology designs manicures, she has had some of the most memorable beauty looks.

Megan Fox and her partner Machine Gun Kelly are Halloween pros. She went viral for her Pamela Anderson Halloween look last year and also debuted a blood drop manicure that is now trending for the spooky season.

Additionally, this Halloween, Fox not only went over the top with her Kill Bill costume as Gogo Yubari but also showcased her nail art with a tattoo manicure.

In a latest Instagram post, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly can be seen cosplaying Kill Bill characters featuring nails done by manicurist Brittney Boyce.

Megan wore a pleated, plaid miniskirt with a white button-up shirt and navy blue blazer with her hair pinned straight and blunt bangs framing her face while MGK sported Uma Thurman’s iconic yellow Kill Bill jumpsuit.

Megan Fox's cherry red, tattoo nails are easy to DIY and flaunt at Halloween parties

Fox’s Halloween manicure featured ultra-long and square-shaped nails with a cherry red color, which has been trending everywhere lately, be it in the hairstyle arena or manicures.

For Megan, her manicurist used Arctic Fox nail polish in the shade Poison ($12). The shade gives the nails a fiery look with its red hue and orange undertones.

One can never go wrong with this shade of red and Arctic Fox’s formulation is a vegan, 15-free formula, is chip resistant, and offers up to fourteen days of wear. The nail polish consists of five nail-enriching ingredients Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Aloe, Biotin, and Argan Oil.

Megan’s manicurist then added mismatched gothic-American tattoo designs on all of the nails with a unique combination of their own. What made the tattoo manicure stand out were the actual dainty finger tattoos on Megan Fox’s hand.

The nail tattoos featured designs like a crescent moon, stars, anatomical hearts, barbed wire, slithering snakes, and spiders.

One can use Inked by Dani's Mod Nail Art stickers as temporary manicure tattoos for this nail art. Retailing for $10, these nail art stickers can be easily applied using just water.

They are cruelty-free and made with vegan ink featuring hand-drawn designs. Since they have been made using non-toxic ink they won't harm the nails and their waterproof formulation will let one enjoy the tattoo manicure without worrying about the tattoo stickers falling off or fading away.

Megan Fox sported a gore glam with the tattoo nail manicure and Halloween outfit. The makeup look featured a base of everyday matte base with some light blush, pink lips, long and fluttery lashes, and a visibly thick stroke of eyeliner.

She complemented the look with fake bloody tears dripping down the inner and middle parts of her eyes. It matched the blood-red shade on her nails and the red bow she wore around her neck.