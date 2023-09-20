All about Syrup nails: The latest K-beauty nail trend

K-beauty has inspired yet another manicure trend and this time syrup nails has taken over TikTok and other social media platforms. #syrupnails has garnered about 8.2 million views on TikTok, making people a fan of this aesthetic-looking manicure.

As sweet as they sound, syrup nails replicate the effect of liquid syrup on nails. It looks like a fancy version of high-shine, glossy jelly nails. One can either use gel or regular nail polish with a glossy topcoat to get this wet sheen effect over the nails. In addition, syrup nails are incredibly light and fashionable, which is one of the reasons they are a popular option for daily wear.

How to achieve syrup nails at home

The syrup manicure trend revolves around a perfect finish more than the shades, offering a lot of scope for personalization. One can use a variety of colors such as white, purple, coral, and pink to achieve a syrup finish.

One can get a cleaner looking, close to a syrup-like effect with lighter and pastel shades instead of dark, gothic colors. The syrup manicure can be created in a one-tone, two-tone, or ombre effect by mixing any shade with the base coat to achieve a translucent syrup-hue appearance.

Manicurists advise a one-to-two ratio to produce the ideal syrup-like effect. The secret to mastering this manicure is to choose the sheerest shade for the base and a more pigmented or saturated shade for the tips.

The lighter shades for the base can be pastels, neutrals, and nudes since shades like reds, blues, and blacks won’t offer a syrup, jelly-like nail effect. Some shades for the same are Sunday’s No.49 ($18), OPI Nail Lacquer in the shade Purple Palazzo Pants ($10), and Essie Nail Polish in the shade Perennial Chick ($4).

Here are the steps to follow:

Start by prepping the nails with a base coat to create an even and smooth nail canvas. One can use the Ten Over Ten The Foundation ($18) as it works as a base coat and strengthener.

Once the base coat dries, paint a rough tip on the end of the nails like a classic French tip, and don’t worry about the tip being even.

When this coat is dry, continue the process by adding two to three layers of color slightly below the last layer each time. The goal is to create a smooth gradient of color that is opaque at the tip and sheer at the base.

After this application is complete, finish with a high-gloss top coat. The Sally Hansen Color Therapy Beautifier High Gloss Top Coat ($10) is ideal to give the nails a syrup-like effect and shine. Additionally, it also renders longevity to the manicure.

Some of the syrup-nail trends to try at home include:

The Sheer Pink Syrup Manicure: This is the ideal syrup manicure complementing most outfits and is easy to recreate with just a single shade and glossy top coat.

Dewy Rose Syrup Manicure: To get this classic yet distinctive set of nails, a dusty-rose nail polish colour will go a long way.

Blush Syrup Manicure: This is the most effective technique to improve the blush manicure because it combines the trends for blush and syrup nails.

Easy to create at home and experiment with, Syrup nails are a creative take on glossy, jelly-like manicures and have gotten nail enthusiasts creating their own variations on social media.