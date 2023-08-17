Beyoncé's "Renaissance" makeup setting spray: Everything we know about the trending product 

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour witnessed a unique performance amidst downpours in Washington, DC wherein Queen Bey gave her fans a good time without compromising on the concert. Her makeup setting spray ensured she continued to slay without makeup running down her face.

The makeup spray she used was given credit and the hype spread like wildfire.

So what is the viral Renaissance makeup spray? Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Rokael Lizama revealed the makeup spray that pulled this off is Patric Starrr’s best-seller One/Size ‘On ‘Til Dawn’ Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray.

Lizama shared a post of Washington, DC night with his secret behind the sturdy and beautiful makeup look in an Instagram post that stated:

"Built for the elements 😝 Rain or Shine Bey did her thing!!! @patrickstarr I love you! Your spray helped us get through the show!”

Ecstatic Patrick Starrr shared the shoutout on his social media platforms, thanking the makeup artist.

The Single Ladies singer also shared an Instagram post wherein her elegance and makeup stayed just as iconic in the rains visible in the photographs.

The One/Size On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray is INSTYLE'S EDITORS PICK 2023 and retails for $32 on the One/Size website.

All the tea on Beyoncé's viral Renaissance makeup setting spray

The Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé's ninth world tour in support of her latest and seventh studio album Renaissance. What caught people's attention at the Washington, DC concert was her dedication toward the glittering outfits, the Renaissance vibe, and her bulletproof makeup that didn’t budge an inch throughout the show despite the downpour.

While Beyoncé's entire makeup and costume looks are going viral with each performance, the one amazing performance in the midst of Washington, D.C.'s downpour was what made the setting spray so well-known. The One/Size On 'Til Dawn Makeup Setting Spray became so popular after Lizama's post that it almost immediately sold out.

The One/Size ON 'TIL DAWN makeup setting spray is a waterproof, rub-proof setting spray that offers sixteen hours of mattifying performance in addition to skincare benefits. The brand’s website claims that this makeup setting spray offers an all-day matte finish and diminishes the need for makeup touch-ups.

The One/Size website features a message from Patrick Starrr on the product page of this viral makeup setting spray:

"This mind-blowing setting spray will have your makeup locked in for 16 hours, so you can hit one party to the next without the beat ever budging. Confidence in a can! Waterproof. Rub-proof. Blurring. Oil control. This is the bestie to my full glam makeup! "

The One/Size ON 'TIL DAWN Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray is a non-sticky aerosol formulation that is lightweight and has a fierce hold on makeup. Its texture-solving ingredients absorb oil from the skin and help tighten pores. Using the makeup setting spray results in a flawless and blurred matte finish with fragrance notes of cucumber, green tea, melon, and citrus.

The Beyhive (a nickname for Beyoncé's fans) is raving about this makeup setting spray. Since the Single Ladies singer's makeup artist promoting it, makeup lovers can get hold of a setting spray worth trying for rainy or sweaty weather.