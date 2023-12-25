Where to watch SBS Gayo Daejeon online? Christmas special stages, lineup, & all you need to know

The year-end SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival is the most prominent music extravaganza from the KBS network. The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon is set to light up fans' Christmas Eve with its incredible roster of performances. With 2023 drawing to a close, the year-end music festivals and award events have begun.

The SBS music grand festival is one of the many year-end festivities and other gatherings that the K-pop industry hosts. Every year, several Korean singers perform pieces from their notable releases of the year at the Seoul Broadcasting System's SBS Gayo Daejeon. It is worth noting that this is commonly referred to as the Battle of the Bands music festival.

The overall concept for this year, "SWITCH ON," promises amazing performances by major K-pop artists. It guarantees a memorable evening filled with jaw-dropping stages and music. The celebration's MCs are An YuJin from IVE, Yeonjun from TXT, and Key from SHINee.

This article will look at all the details of the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon, including when and where it will be broadcast.

Where to watch 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon online and more

With the launch of its unique streaming bundle, SBS has expanded its viewership base, even though the event was primarily shown to the Korean populace. The live-streaming kits for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon will be offered in two different forms. The first one will provide live-streaming services solely, while the second one will combine live-streaming services with a commemorative photocard.

Fans and viewers may get tickets for the 2023 SBS music festival by visiting SBS's official website. For an extra charge, an online giveaway photocard can be bought as an add-on to the $29 online live-streaming bundle.

For fans worldwide, the spectacle will also be accessible via the streaming service Viki starting on December 27, 2023, with a valid membership.

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023 will premiere on December 25, 2023, at 5:10 pm KST/3:10 am ET/12:10 am PST. South Korea's Incheon will host this year's event at Inspire Arena.

In addition, the Red Carpet event for the awards ceremony will begin at 2:10 pm KST/12:10 am ET/9:10 pm PST. SBS' official YouTube channel (SBS KPOP) is going to broadcast the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Red Carpet.

Christmas special stages, lineup, & all you need to know

A unique stage called "I Am Solo" will honor the solo album releases of well-known K-pop celebrities, particularly from groups like BTS and BLACKPINK. The stage will include performers such as Yeonjun from TXT and Yuna from ITZY. A collaboration between NCT 127 and Stray Kids, named LOVE & PEACE, is expected to wow the audience after this.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) member Yeonjun is reported to perform on BTS Jungkook's September release 3D at the year-end SBS celebration. This will be followed by ITZY Yuna's solo performance on BLACKPINK Jennie's single You & Me.

The collaborative stage between (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM, named I AM Fearless, is named after their respective albums, I Am and Fearless.

The "Christmas Party" special stage includes rookie K-pop groups RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and &TEAM. Fans are also eagerly awaiting NCT and aespa's special tribute/cover for TVXQ.

The performances scheduled for the 2023 SBS festival have been revealed by SBS. The following K-pop performers are scheduled to make appearances or performances at this year's music festival:

&TEAM

ATEEZ

BOYNEXTDOOR

CRAVITY

(G)I-DLE

Le Serafim

NCT 127

NCT Dream

ENHYPEN

NMIXX

NewJeans

NiziU

RIIZE

The Stayc

Stray Kids

SHINee

THE BOYZ

TVXQ

Tomorrow X Together (TXT)

ZEROBASEONE

aespa

fromis_9

xikers

The final SBS Gayo Daejeon lineup for 2023 has fans delighted. Since it's unprecedented to witness so many talented performers united on stage, fans have been anxiously anticipating something similar.