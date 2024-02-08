SM Entertainment confirms artist comeback lineup and the debut of new idol groups for 2024

K-pop giant SM Entertainment CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk said on Thursday, February 8, 2024, that NCT Wish will be one of four artist teams making their debuts this year. According to the artist management company, the other three groups include a new female group, a guy group with a British background, and Naevis, a fictitious assistant character in the girl group aespa.

In the first and second quarters of 2024, several K-pop singers and groups are set to make a comeback and perform live as the SM 3.0 system enters its second year of deployment.

As a result of introducing the multi-production framework, "3.0," whereby artists are managed by a specific "CENTER" that will oversee their marketing and activities. SM Entertainment further asserted that many musicians would be able to make their return each month in 2024 concurrently.

SM Entertainment (SM) and the British entertainment company Moon&Back (M&B) partnered in 2023 to introduce a newly formed boy group comprising South Korean and British members. SM and M&B, a London-based entertainment and TV show production business, aim to work together on a six-part series that will chronicle the development of the boy group. The details of this group are yet unknown.

Additionally, through its American division that it co-founded with Kakao Entertainment, SM intends to actively seek possibilities for its artists to break into the American market. SM has hired 84 additional songwriters and composers through a subsidiary in recent months to augment the number of its in-house songwriters to fulfill these ambitions.

The last member of the K-pop ensemble NCT, NCT Wish, is set to debut on February 21, 2024, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. Furthermore, soloist and actor BoA will extend her creative position by producing for NCT WISH. Her experience will direct the group's formation and development.

CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk revealed in a financial report the company's intentions to launch a broad roster of performers in the second quarter of 2024. New songs and albums will be released during this period by aespa, SHINee, Suho, Red Velvet, WayV, RIIZE, BoA, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, and NCT's Doyoung.

In February 2024, artists such as NCT's Taeyong will release his solo mini-album. In March 2024, Red Velvet's Wendy will release her mini-album, and NCT DREAM will also release its comeback EP.

NCT Dream, aespa, Super Junior, Super Junior-L.S.S., and NCT's Ten are the artists scheduled for independent concerts in the second half. According to earlier reports from Yonhap News, the SM Entertainment artists performed at 340 concert shows in 2023—a 224% rise from the year before.

