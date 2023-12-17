"Double W": Fans stunned by RIIZE's Wonbin and aespa's Winter's performance during Hot & Cold stage at the KBS 2023 Music Bank Global Festival

On Friday, December 15, RIIZE's Wonbin and Shotaro along with aespa's Karina and Winter, performed the SMTOWN 2022 song, Hot & Cold, for the KBS 2023 Music Bank Global Festival. Given that the original song was a collaboration between EXO's Kai, NCT's Jeno, Red Velvet's Seulgi, and aespa's Karina, the performance was a special one.

The performance stole the show and fans couldn't stop talking about Wonbin and Winter's dance break. Several netizens were in awe of the duo's skills and took to social media to react to the same.

Fans can't stop talking about RIIZE's Wonbin and aespa's Winter's dance break at the KBS 2023 Music Bank Global Festival

On December 15, the Korean broadcasting platform, KBS, held its annual Music Bank Global Festival at the KBS Hall in Seoul. The show featured several artists including aespa, CRAVITY, fromis_9, (G)I-DLE, FANTASY BOYS, RIIZE, TXT, and more. Fans were eagerly anticipating the performances and special stages, and RIIZE and aespa's collab stage left many impressed.

Back in 2022, SM Entertainment released its annual album, 2022 Winter SM Town: SMCU Palace, which included collaboration by all its artists. One of the songs from the album, titled Hot & Cold, brought aespa's Karina, Red Velvet's Seulgi, EXO's Kai, and NCT's Jeno together. The performance of the same caused a stir on the internet as fans couldn't get over the choreography.

Following RIIZE's debut this September, the two latest debut groups of SM Entertainment, RIIZE and aespa, came together to recreate the stage, and fans fell in love immediately. Shotaro, Wonbin, Karina, and Winter's performance of Hot & Cold was just as adorable and exciting as the original. While Shotaro and Karina's chemistry was hailed by fans, netizens couldn't get over Wonbin and Winter's dance break.

Their unreal visuals and dreamy choreography effortlessly swept the audience off their feet and fans were in awe of the duo. In addition to the dance break, fans also noticed that Winter, who standing behind Wonbin, pulled him by his jacket to move him to the right position before their dance break started, and gushed over them.

Following the performance, fans flooded X and other social media platforms as they spoke about the chemistry between the duo. Given that they're housed under the same agency, SM Entertainment, fans hope to see more collaborations between the two groups, aespa and RIIZE.

Regardless, the Hot & Cold performance, as a whole received heaps of appreciation from netizens as they excitedly reacted to the group's enthusiastic collaboration.