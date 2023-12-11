"RIIZE is rising": Fans excited as the SM Entertainment rookie group named as Louis Vuitton ambassadors

RIIZE, SM Entertainment’s rookie boy group, was named as the house ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. On December 11, 2023, the management agency confirmed that the boy group was selected as the house ambassadors for the French Fashion House, and fans could not keep calm.

It has only been a few months since their grandiose debut with the song Get A Guitar, and the boy group has bagged one of the biggest endorsement deals. Fans have expressed pride in the boy group and took to social media to celebrate this moment.

Fans highlighted their success on the X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“MY RIIZE YOU WILL FOREVER BE FAMOUS”: Fans react to the SM Entertainment group being named as house ambassadors of Louis Vuitton

Announcing that the rookie boy group will now represent Louis Vuitton, the agency shared a few posts on Instagram. The members SHOTARO, EUNSEOK, SUNGCHAN, WONBIN, SOHEE, and ANTON were seen in Louis Vuitton ensembles from the pre-spring 2024 collection.

The post shared on the group's official social media account in collaboration with Louis Vuitton, stated:

“RIIZE for Louis Vuitton. The Maison is pleased to welcome the members of K-Pop group @riize_official SHOTARO, EUNSEOK, SUNGCHAN, WONBIN, SOHEE, and ANTON - as House Ambassadors, evoking their unique music style through Louis Vuitton's creations.”

Another Instagram post's caption read:

“Embodying the audacious spirit of the Maison, House Ambassadors RIIZE lend their bold attitude to the graphic pieces of Louis Vuitton menswear.”

Fans were thrilled to see them become house ambassadors for the luxury brand. With much delight, they took to social media to congratulate the members. Here are some reactions:

According to Women's Wear Daily, Louis Vuitton shared a statement highlighting the success of the boy group and their eagerness to work with them in the future.

“The group has garnered significant attention for its trendsetting and confident fashion style. Their comfortable and liberating fashion choices have already piqued interest in the fashion world, and they are eagerly anticipating future collaborations and adventures with Louis Vuitton,” the comapny said.

More about RIIZE

The seven-member boy group made their much-awaited debut in September 2023 with the song Get A Guitar. The rookie boy group also dropped their single Talk Saxy on October 27. However, on November 22, 2023, SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan would be on an indefinite hiatus.

After this, the now six-member group released a collaboration soundtrack for Sealook called Happy! Happy! Happy! on November 24. The boy group is now gearing up for their upcoming single, which will be released on January 5, 2024.