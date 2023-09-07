Why is RIIZE changing its fandom name? Reasons behind possible negative implications on the original explained

On September 4, KST, RIIZE hosted their debut showcase to introduce their first single, "Get a Guitar." This event marked a significant moment in the world of K-pop, as the group became the first boy group to debut from SM Entertainment in seven years. The news of their debut had already stirred up considerable excitement within the K-pop community.

However, what followed their debut showcase was an unexpected twist that both delighted and puzzled fans. The group decided to unveil their official fandom name during the showcase, and it was announced as "SUNZ." While this announcement should have been a moment of joy for fans, it sparked mixed reactions and discussions.

Fans began sharing their thoughts and concerns about the fandom name, with some finding it controversial. The controversy stemmed from how RIIZE and SUNZ sounded together, reminiscent of the "rising sun" flag that Japan had used during various historical conflicts with Korea. Given the complex history of conflict between Japan and Korea and the association of the "rising sun" flag with certain negative connotations, many fans felt uneasy about choosing SUNZ as the fandom name.

Adding to the debate, speculations arose that the name SUNZ might have been selected due to the group's leader's Japanese origins. This added another layer of sensitivity to the situation. Fans voiced their concerns about potential controversies and needing a more inclusive and culturally sensitive name.

In response to the feedback and discussions within the fan community, SM Entertainment made a swift decision. Just days after announcing SUNZ as the fandom name, the company officially changed it to BRIIZE. This name change aimed to address the concerns and discomfort expressed by fans and to ensure that the fandom name did not inadvertently stir controversies or hurt sentiments.

The decision to involve fans in choosing the fandom name had been unique and engaging. The group initially presented fans with three options: SUNZ, BRIIZE, and WIISH. After thorough voting, SUNZ emerged as the chosen name during the group's live debut showcase on September 4. However, the unexpected backlash and concerns led to a prompt revaluation of the name, resulting in the selection of BRIIZE as the new and final fandom name.

SM Entertainment issued an official statement explaining the name change, emphasizing their commitment to listening to fan feedback and ensuring a positive and inclusive fan experience. The decision aimed to avoid further complications and controversies and create an environment where all fans could feel comfortable and proud to be part of the group's fandom.

The official statement goes like this:

Hello. We sincerely thank all the fans who have shown their support for RIIZE upon their debut. With your overwhelming support, RIIZE unveiled their official fan club name, which will accompany them on their journey, on their debut date on September 4.

The statement clarifies that although they initially announced the fan club name as SUNZ, which received the most votes from fans, they have since learned that there were many concerns among fans that SUNZ could be interpreted negatively, which would unintentionally distort the positive meaning of SUNZ, which was meant to represent the fans’ growth together with with the group.

The statement continues:

Since the goal was to have a name that carries a positive meaning to call all the fans supporting the group and a name that signifies [both the group and the fans’] collective growth, we have decided to change the fan club name to the second most-voted option, ‘BRIIZE.’

According to the statement, the official fan club service will start from September 12 onwards.

The group's debut and the subsequent fandom name change reflect the evolving nature of the K-pop industry, where fan feedback and cultural sensitivities are given much consideration. The group's commitment to inclusivity and understanding their choices' historical and cultural implications demonstrates the importance of responsible and thoughtful decision-making in K-pop fandoms.