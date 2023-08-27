“About to have criminal Baekhyun priced pcs”: Fans gush over RIIZE Wonbin’s close-up pictures, speculate overpriced photocards for him

RIIZE’s Wonbin recently took over K-pop fandom’s X (formerly Twitter) timeline after Korean netizens began gushing about his visuals on the South Korean forum, theqoo. The post, translated by X user @pannchoa, garnered attention on August 26. In a day, the tweet attracted 150.9k views, 1.6k likes, 110 quote-retweets, and several replies.

Both Korean and international fans couldn’t stop complimenting the 21-year-old SM artist for his beauty. While one netizen wondered how SM Entertainment could always get handsome rookies, another shared that he looked like a mix of Im Si-wan (ZE:A) and D.O (EXO).

However, for the international fans, the worry was more about his upcoming debut and the price of his photocards. In the K-pop industry, photocards have become a huge collectible community. The price of a particular idol’s photocard is directly proportional to how famous that idol is. One fan even shared that Wonbin's photocards might as well be as costly as the popular EXO member Baekhyun's cards.

RIIZE Wonbin goes viral for his visuals on the internet as fans can’t stop talking about him

SM Entertainment’s new boy group, RIIZE, has been making headlines for over a month. Expectations reigned high when the agency confirmed that previous trainees and idols - Eunseok, Seunghan Sungchan, and Shotaro - will have a definite place in the new group. All members of the septet were revealed on August 1, 2023, which has had fans looking forward to their debut more than ever.

The group’s speculated center, Wonbin, recently went viral for his looks on several online forums. On theqoo, an anonymous netizen posted close-up pictures of Wonbin and added a Korean netizen’s tweet that said:

“The face attack from the start was crazy"

The pictures included in the post also had netizens, both Korean and international, swooning over the 21-year-old idol. Fans drew comparisons with other K-pop idols who are known for their physical appearance. Moreover, a common opinion in the K-pop fandom is that SM Entertainment, one of the pioneers of the industry, houses the most impressive visual idols.

Hence, the pictures of RIIZE’s 21-year-old member had fans gushing over his visuals. One collective thought that several fans had was that with Wonbin trending for his looks, it would not be a stretch to say that his photocards will cost a lot of money.

South Korean netizens’ comments on Wonbin’s pictures (Image via pannchoa)

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment announced the meaning behind the name RIIZE, which is RISE&REALIZE. It suggests that all seven members will rise up and realize their dreams together.

The septet comprises of Seunghan, Eunseok, Sungchan, Shotaro, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton. They will make their much-anticipated debut next month with their first single album, Get A Guitar, on September 4, 2023.

Additionally, the agency also joined hands with Kakao for a web novel titled Rise & Realize, along with an NCT webtoon titled NCT: Dream Contact.