10 most expensive K-pop photocards: TXT Yeonjun's Blue Hour, BTS Jungkook's Butterfly Night, and more

While photocards are much popular and well-loved merchandise in fandoms, the most expensive K-pop photocards continue to surprise people with not just their price but also their relevance in the industry, even after several years since their release. Veteran K-pop fans would be aware that photocards are one of the several tag-along that comes with physical copies of artists' albums.

Photocards are usually thick printed copies of K-pop idols' selfies, and they effortlessly dominate the K-pop industry and the many fandoms. People have an entire tradition where they trade photocards, get excited about which members' photocards they might pull, and also aim to collect as much as they can.

In light of this culture, it is only natural for some rare and most expensive K-pop photocards to continue to amaze fans, even though the original copies are often sold at unbelievable rates.

From solo to group photos: 10 most expensive K-pop photocards that the fandom is crazy for

1) BTS' Jungkook: Butterfly Night

BTS Jungkook Butterfly Night (Image via Twitter/@koreanswhy)

The first on the list of most expensive K-pop photocards is BTS Jungkook's Butterfly Night photocard which was released from a lucky draw held during the group's Butterfly Night event.

Given its one-time release, the copies of the photocard are quite rare, and have previously sold at a whopping $3,213 after 120 bids.

2) BTS' Jungkook: FLO Event Selca

BTS' Jungkook: FLO Event Selca (Image via Twitter)

Jungkook continues to take a spot on the most expensive K-pop photocards list with his blue-haired selca photocard. It was released at yet another lucky draw during the group's FLO event. Since the availability was scare, the photocard finally sold at $2,673.

3) BTS' Jimin: Butterfly Night

BTS' Jimin: Butterfly Night (Image via Twitter)

Another on-demand photocard that was born during BTS' Butterfly Night event features Jimin. The idol is seen in his slicked-back hair, golden jewelry, and a hoop earring in this rare photocard.

Once again showcasing that the merchandise released during this was most-wanted, its worth stands at a whooping $1,432.

4) TWICE: Cheer Up

TWICE: Cheer Up, Superstar JYP Nation (Image via Twitter)

The first full group on the list of the most expensive K-pop photocards is TWICE, who released a rare photocard during the prime time of their career, the release of Cheer Up. Unarguably one of the most iconic and famous releases from the group, it gained all the more popularity during JYP's annual event, Superstar JYP Nation, held in 2018.

When a special set of photocards were released for the specific event, with only ten sets available in the whole world, people swarmed to get their hands on the same. Their worth ranges between $1,200 and $1,324, differing for each member, and the most expensive one belonged to the group's main rapper, Chaeyoung.

5) BTS' Jungkook: Proof

BTS' Jungkook: Proof (Image via Twitter)

Popping up again on the list of the most expensive K-pop photocards is Jungkook for their latest anthological album, PROOF. The album that already had a high demand in the fandom saw its worth skyrocket with Jungkook's photocard that showed the idol posing with his pouty lips and slicked-back black hair. The photocard's amount came up to $999 on eBay.

6) BTS: Memories of 2017

BTS: Memories of 2017 (Image via Twitter)

Another full group that features on the list of most-expensive K-pop photocards is BTS, during their iconic era in 2017. Belonging to the set of merchandise released during BTS' annual DVD Memories release, the photocards that captured the members in their MIC Drop outfit garnered a lot of attention.

While the rates differed for each member, the maknae line's photocard's worth ranged from $700 to $900.

7) BTS' Jimin: BTS Diary 1st Season Greetings

BTS' Jimin: BTS Diary 1st Season Greetings (Image via Twitter)

Jimin once again appears on the list of the most expensive K-pop photocards, and this one belongs to the merchandise released in 2014, with BTS' first season's greetings. The idol looks adorable in his mushroom-cut hair, while showing his big gold rings in his NO performance. When there were only 600 copies released of the same, it was sold for $939 at the highest.

8) NCT's Taeyong: Special Yearbook

NCT's Taeyong: Special Yearbook (Image via Twitter)

The NCT 2020 album, which released one of the most stunning photocards, also rolled some limited photocards, and 500 copies for each member. Given that this makes them scarce, all of the limited edition photocards that had a holographic feature garnered a lot of attention, especially the one belonging to NCT's leader.

The photocard which had Taeyong in his slicked-back blonde hair, shiny blue suit, and a necklace, was sold for $870.77 on eBay.

9) TXT's Yeonjun: Blue Hour

TXT's Yeonjun: Blue Hour (Image via Twitter)

The first and the only fourth-generation K-pop idol to secure a spot on the list of most expensive K-pop photocards is TXT's Yeonjun. Belonging to the additions that came with the group's Blue Hour album is Yeonjun's specific photocard, which captured him in his blond hair, cropped t-shirt, and smiley stickers on his face.

The photocard was sold for $850 on eBay.

10) BTS' V: First Muster

BTS' V: First Muster (Image via Twitter)

The final spot on the list of most expensive K-pop photocards goes to BTS' vocalist, V. The merchandise that was released during the group's first Muster event held in 2014, that took place in the Seoul Olympic Hall, was quite rare, and V garnered the most attention. The photocard that had the idol smiling with his eyes closed was sold highest at $839.99.

While the tradition of K-pop photocards being passed around may come across as a hilarious practice, they still hold much value to fans, who cherish them as much as they can.

Poll : 0 votes