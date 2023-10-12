Netizens go gaga about aespa's look at The Fact Music Awards 2023: "All visuals group"

aespa made a show-stopping appearance at The Fact Music Awards (TMA) on October 10, 2023. The K-pop girl group showed up in all-black looks, exuding grace and elegance in black dresses that they paired with stunning jewelry from Chopard.

When asked about their theme for the night, Giselle went on to note that it was "all black with pretty jewelries." Along with that, fans were thrilled to note that the Better Things singers had found the perfect outfit for themselves, as each of them showed up in black dresses that fit them like a glove.

While their fashion choices were noteworthy, netizens swooned over their stunning visuals, with several stating that aespa was an "all visuals group." They especially loved their minimalistic hair and makeup, which lent a 'quiet luxury' feel to the overall look.

Winter was the only aespa member who rocked a midi dress, as the rest went with mini dresses. While Karina's dress had a bejeweled hemline, Giselle's dress used pleats and slits running up the side to further emphasize her toned legs. However, Ningning kept it simple, allowing the textured fabric to be the central focus of her ensemble.

aespa members looked mesmerizing in effortless hair and makeup looks at TMA 2023

aespa went with similar looks, making small tweaks to their makeup to best suit their facial features and highlight their natural beauty. All the members except Winter went with black hair color, with Ningning's hair being slightly lighter than Giselle's and Karina's. However, Winter rocked a light brown hair color that gave her ensemble the 'expensive' look that was further accentuated by the feathery neckline of her dress.

All four members opted for a dewy base that lent a beautiful glow to the high points of their faces. While Karina and Winter went with heavily flushed looks, Ningning and Giselle kept it subtle with their cheek makeup. All the members opted for a rose pink lip shade, with Karina and Winter going for a matte look while Giselle kept it glossy. Ningning went with a creamy finish instead, thus leaving her lips hydrated yet not too shiny.

For their eye makeup, aespa rocked a bold winged liner, pairing it with false lashes for a wide-awake look. The eyeliner beautifully accentuated their natural eye shape, with Karina's bangs and Winter's face-framing fringes drawing all the attention to their eyes.

Fans couldn't help but gush over their fabulous red carpet looks, as many noted that the hit K-pop girl group "slayed hard" at TMA 2023. An X user even claimed that they had "the most beautiful red carpet looks for tma (sic) this year," while other netizens went on to call them "queens."

In other news, at The Fact Music Awards 2023, aespa won both the Artist of the Year as well as the Worldwide Icon awards. They also performed at the awards ceremony, looking mesmerizing in fairycore fits as they danced to Better Things and Spicy.