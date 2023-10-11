Fans swoon over NewJeans' look at The Fact Music Awards 2023: "The main event"

On October 10, 2023, NewJeans turned heads at The Fact Music Awards (TMA). The hit K-pop girl group brought their A-game to the awards ceremony, with the members sporting high-fashion looks that were well-received by fans on social media.

While NewJeans donned ensembles that were coordinated to tie their looks together as a group, each individual incorporated stylistic elements that made them stand out and accentuate their personal style. The black and white theme and the creative use of bows made them stand out on the red carpet.

Fans couldn't help but gush over their fashion and beauty choices as they took to the comments section of @kchartsmaster's post to react to their looks.

Fan reaction (Image via X/@hyeinieeee)

While the rest of the NewJeans members went with dresses and skirts, Minji opted for a completely different look as she donned a chic tailored jacket and trousers. For their red carpet appearance, Haerin, Hyein, and Hanni experimented with asymmetrical hemlines, while Danielle opted for a classic silhouette instead, rocking a simple yet timeless mini-dress.

"They look stunning" - Fans react as NewJeans members rock distinctive hair and makeup looks on the TMA 2023 red carpet

While fans hailed NewJeans' fashion choices, they also loved their hair and makeup, as each member sported very different looks from each other.

Expand Tweet

Minji was seen with a simple wavy hairstyle that paired especially well with her suit, incorporating a white hair accessory. She paired her soft makeup base and heavily flushed cheeks with a peachy pink lip shade in a matte finish. For her eye makeup, she used a shimmering pink eyeshadow and went for a thin winged liner and a light coat of mascara.

Danielle has been embracing her naturally wavy hair as of late, and she flaunted the same at the TMA 2023. Her signature micro braids gave her hairstyle a heavily textured look, with her wavy hair lending immense volume to the hairdo.

Her base makeup was dewier than the rest, adding a beautiful glow to her skin. She went with an ultra-shiny blush pink lip shade that tied in really well with her eyeshadow, which included a hint of loose glitter.

Expand Tweet

Hanni went with a similar hairstyle to Minji, incorporating soft waves to the tips of her hair. However, her makeup look was more minimalistic and subtle, as she went easy on the blush and eyeshadow. She opted for a glossy lip product, lending a hint of shine to her lips.

For her eyes, she simply applied a shimmery eyeshadow shade to the inner corners of her eyes, keeping her eyeliner and mascara application light for a natural look.

Haerin's hair accessory stole the show, as it added intrigue to her otherwise effortless hairdo. She went with a soft matte base, leaning towards a coral-toned makeup look compared to the rest. She incorporated the coral hue to her eye, lip, and cheek makeup, which took her look up a notch.

Haerin is best known for her feline-like eyes, which she further accentuated with a thin winged liner and false lashes, incorporating a brown eyeshadow to the outer corners of her eyes to add depth to her eye makeup look.

Expand Tweet

Hyein's look incorporated several mini bows. Unlike Haerin's hair accessory, her accessory was black and blended in well with her hair.

The NewJeans member opted for a bright peach-toned makeup look and sported gradient lip makeup. She incorporated a peach hue in her eye and cheek makeup as well, further accentuating the shape of her eyes with winged liner and false lashes. She also lined her lower lash line with a glittery liquid shadow.

Fans took to the comments section of @kchartsmaster's post to react to the group's "stunning" look as they called them the "new IT girls." They loved their fashion and beauty choices and went on to mention that they "slayed so hard" at TMA 2023.

Fan reactions (Image via X)

Fan reactions (Image via X)

Fan reactions (Image via X)

At The Fact Music Awards 2023, NewJeans won in two categories: Artist Of The Year and Listener's Choice, further solidifying their 'monster rookies' title as they debuted just last year in 2022.