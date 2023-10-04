Netizens go gaga about NewJeans Hyein's look for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 show: "How is she real??"

On October 2, 2023, NewJeans' Hyein made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. The K-pop star looked gorgeous in a yet-to-be-released jumpsuit by the French fashion house, pairing it with a solid handbag from the same. Moreover, she opted for black boots with block heels for her footwear, which flawlessly tied the whole look together.

The maknae of the hit girl group has been a brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton since December 2022, making her the youngest representative of the luxury brand. She has made some show-stopping appearances at the fashion house's events, with the singer having recently attended the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Women's Collection show in Seoul.

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over her stunning visuals and fashion choices, noting that she looked unreal at Paris Fashion Week. Her effortless hair and makeup stole Bunnies' (NewJeans fandom name) hearts, with several gushing over her shy demeanor at the Louis Vuitton show.

Other than Hyein, the fashion show also had Stray Kids' Felix and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon in attendance. Although there haven't been any pictures or videos suggesting any interaction between the K-pop acts, fans hoped the Korean artists at least got the opportunity to greet each other at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

NewJeans Hyein looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look at the Louis Vuitton SS24 show in Paris

Expand Tweet

Hyein's fashion choices were statement-worthy, as she rocked an unreleased piece from the French fashion house. However, her hair and makeup pulled the whole look together, with her dark hair color tying in perfectly with her black boots that beautifully contrasted her beige jumpsuit.

The NewJeans member went with a flawless dewy base with rosy cheeks, accentuating her beautiful lips with a sheer lip tint in a bright coral shade. She kept her eye makeup minimal with a thin winged liner and a light coat of mascara, allowing her lashes to stay wispy and natural-looking. Along with that, she incorporated a highlighter around the inner corner of her eyes for a brightening effect, making her eyes look fresh and youthful.

For her hairstyle, Hyein opted for a chic high ponytail, complete with a lock of hair wrapped around her hair tie. She added soft waves to her ponytail to keep it looking casual and lived-in, incorporating face-framing locks that further accentuated her facial features.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were in awe of her natural beauty as Hyein looked flawless in her high-definition pictures as well, with one of them exclaiming that "she's the prettiest ever." Along with that, several went on to call her an "IT girl," as the singer's fashion and beauty choices were effortlessly chic.

Hyein is well-known for her adorable personality, with the NewJeans member showcasing the same at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. Netizens found it adorable that the maknae of the group looked lost at the fashion show, with several speculating that the K-pop sensation was star-struck as she was seated beside some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.