Fans swoon over Stray Kids Felix's look for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 show: "Felix looks like an absolute angel"

Stray Kids' Felix made a show-stopping appearance at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris on October 2, 2023. The K-pop sensation looked stunning in a black and white ensemble, which he paired with black shoes and a structured handbag from the French fashion house.

The hit boy band member took to Bubble to share that the look was personally planned by Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of Louis Vuitton. STAYs were thrilled to learn this, thanking the luxury brand for the star treatment the rapper received during Paris Fashion Week.

Felix's presence at the Louis Vuitton SS24 show was a given, as he recently became the newest house ambassador of the well-renowned fashion brand. He has been representing the French fashion house since August 2023, and the idol recently attended its Pre-Fall 2023 Women's Collection show in Seoul.

Netizens swooned over the Stray Kids member's stunning visuals, as several exclaimed that he looked like an "angel" at the fashion show. STAYs especially loved his sheer makeup look that allowed his bare skin to shine through, while the rapper flaunted his adorable freckles and natural beauty.

Felix showed up in an all-Louis Vuitton look, pairing his white structured jacket with a black t-shirt. The black leather pants added a hint of edginess to his overall look, which was further accentuated with the mini shoulder bag he accessorized his ensemble with.

Stray Kids Felix looked gorgeous in an effortless hair and makeup look at the Louis Vuitton SS24 show in Paris

While Felix's fashion choices were elegant yet edgy, he kept his hair and makeup natural and effortless to allow his outfit to be the star of the show. He sported a minimalistic hairstyle with his beautiful blonde hair parted down the middle and brushed back to avoid a neat parting. Along with that, he incorporated face-framing fringes to his look, which further highlighted his chiseled face structure.

The Stray Kids member is well-known for his freckles, which he flaunted at the Louis Vuitton show. He opted for a sheer dewy base that lent a stunning glow to his skin while allowing his natural complexion to peek through. He kept his eye and lip makeup quite minimal as well, going for a sheer lip tint and subtle winged eyeliner look.

Fans swooned over his stunning visuals, with one of them stating that the rapper was "literally glowing" at the fashion show. Netizens gushed over his beautiful smile as well, with several noting that Felix looked "ethereal" and "elegant" at the Louis Vuitton SS24 show.

Other than the Stray Kids member, the star-studded event also had Zendaya and Jaden Smith in attendance. However, the K-pop idol's interaction with Lous and the Yakuza caught netizens' eyes, as he was seated alongside the singer-rapper at the fashion show. Felix also interacted with Pharrell Williams at the Louis Vuitton after party, having recently uploaded a picture with the American rapper on his personal Instagram account.