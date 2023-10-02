Stray Kids I.N's look for the Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "I.N is so ethereal"

On September 30, 2023, Stray Kids' I.N made a show-stopping appearance at the Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. The K-pop sensation looked dapper in an all-white ensemble from the British fashion house's Spring 2024 collection, pairing it with a white handbag from the same.

The star-studded event saw the likes of Elle Fanning and Yara Shahidi, with the Stray Kids member stealing the spotlight in his white sculpted suit. STAYs (Stray Kids' fans) were ecstatic to see the K-pop idol seated alongside Alexander McQueen's CEO, Gianfilippo Testa, commending the luxury brand for the star treatment the singer received at Paris Fashion Week.

The Stray Kids member's appearance at the Alexander McQueen show was highly anticipated by fans and media alike, with several of them taking to social media platforms to gush over the K-pop star's look. Netizens swooned over his stunning visuals and fashion choices, noting that the CASE 143 singer looked "ethereal" at the fashion show.

The K-pop idol showed up for the event in a white knee-length suit jacket, paired with white straight pants and black formal shoes. His choice of footwear and natural black hair contrasted beautifully with the all-white ensemble, which he further elevated by incorporating chunky jewelry into the look.

The singer's pictures and videos from the fashion show went viral online, with "I.N at PFW23", "I.N with AlexanderMcQueen", #I_NatMcQueenSS24 and #I_NforAlexanderMcQueen trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Stray Kids I.N looked mesmerizing in his natural makeup and edgy hairdo at the Alexander McQueen SS24 show

While the God's Menu singer's fashion choices were statement-worthy, he added a hint of edginess with his hairstyle and jewelry, complete with ear cuffs, chunky pendants, and rings.

The maknae of the group kept his makeup quite minimal, opting for a flawless dewy base with next to no cheek makeup. He went with a bright pink shade for his lip makeup, opting for a creamy finish to keep it looking natural. For his eyes, the singer rocked a smokey winged liner look, which further accentuated his sharp eye shape.

For the Alexander McQueen show in Paris, I.N went with a wet look for his hairstyle, adding a hint of edginess to his crisp white outfit. He kept his hairdo casual and effortless, tousling up his hair ever so slightly for a lived-in appearance. His natural black hair color contrasted beautifully with his white ensemble, adding intrigue to the overall look.

Fans swooned over the Stray Kids member's beauty, as one of them noted that their "jaw just dropped to the floor" upon looking at his pictures from the fashion show. An X user even went on to exclaim that it is "definitely one of his best looks EVER."

Stray Kids' I.N's interaction with Ayaka Miyoshi of Alice in Borderland fame quickly went viral, as the duo were a visual delight at the Alexander McQueen SS24 show. The interaction was made all the more special since Ayaka Miyoshi is known to be a STAY, with I.N being her favorite member from the hit K-pop boy band.