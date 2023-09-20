Stray Kids' look for the Tommy Hilfiger event in Pangyo wins the internet: "They all look so good"

Stray Kids recently made a show-stopping appearance at Tommy Hilfiger’s renewal event in Pangyo. The hit K-pop boy band was invited by the American fashion brand to celebrate its Hyundai Department Store renewal, with the K-pop idols showing up in all-Tommy Hilfiger looks.

As of September 11, the K-pop boy band has been leading the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2023 campaign, representing the fashion brand's latest collection as its Asian ambassador. The campaign was aptly titled "Always Together," with the pictorial being reminiscent of a family photoshoot.

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over the K-pop idols' stunning visuals at the Tommy Hilfiger event, appreciating their fashion and beauty choices for the celebration. Stray Kids members rocked ensembles that took inspiration from Americana style, incorporating classic varsity jackets and plaids into their ensembles.

The looks were reminiscent of the Fall 2023 campaign, with the K-pop stars looking bright and fresh in timeless pieces that would be perfect for the upcoming season. The classic preppy silhouettes highlight the fashion brand's heritage, with the pieces being perfect for the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend.

Stray Kids members looked stunning in unique hairstyles at the Tommy Hilfiger Hyundai Store Renewal Event

Expand Tweet

While the hit K-pop boy band's fashion choices were gorgeous, their beauty choices further elevated the overall look. All eight members went with a similar makeup look, keeping their base makeup subtle and dewy. Along with that, they went with natural lip shades that added a hint of color to their face without looking too intense.

However, Stray Kids members opted for completely different hairstyles for the Tommy Hilfiger event. While Seungmin, Hyunjin, Han, I.N, and Changbin rocked their natural black hair color, Lee Know sported a beautiful brown that complemented his outfit. Bang Chan and Felix stood out the most, as Bang Chan went with a lighter brown hair color and Felix opted for a flawless blonde.

For their hairstyles, Bang Chan and Lee Know kept it simple and went with an effortless brushed-down hairdo. Changbin kept his hair brushed down as well, albeit parting his bangs down the side to allow his forehead to peek through. The rest of the members opted for defined parting, with Seungmin and Hyunjin keeping it light and fluffy. Han, I.N, and Felix opted for a structured look instead, with Han and I.N sweeping aside their bangs and styling them to frame their faces beautifully.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans swooned over Stray Kids' look for the Tommy Hilfiger event, especially loving their hairstyles, as many complimented their hair colors. Netizens appreciated the Americana-inspired outfits on the hit K-pop boy band members, noting that they looked gorgeous at the event.

In other news, JYP Entertainment recently announced that Stray Kids' next comeback is scheduled for November 2023. Although the schedule hasn't been finalized as of yet, the agency informed Soompi that the hit K-pop boy band will be announcing it soon after the dates are confirmed.