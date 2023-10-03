MAMAMOO Hwasa's look for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "She is an icon, she is a legend and she is the moment"

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, MAMAMOO's Hwasa made a show-stopping appearance at the Valentino Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. The K-pop star looked gorgeous in a sleeveless mini dress paired with the iconic handbag from the Italian fashion house.

The fashion show was a star-studded event, with big names like Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Penn Badgley, and Cher in attendance. Fans celebrated as the MAMAMOO member was seen interacting with Florence Pugh, who looked gorgeous in a pink suit and blonde hair.

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over Hwasa's stunning visuals, especially appreciating her hairstyle as she rocked the same hairdo from her latest track, I Love My Body. MooMoos (MAMAMOO's fandom name) took to social media platforms to gush over the K-pop idol's beauty, with "Hwasa at Valentino PFW" and #HwasaxValentino trending on X (formerly Twitter).

The Maria singer showed up in a black slip dress with bedazzled straps, adorned with cute bows where the straps attached to the mini dress. She paired it with a black Valentino handbag and silver pointed-toe heels, which added a hint of bling to the otherwise minimalistic look.

MAMAMOO Hwasa looked mesmerizing in an elegant updo and natural makeup at the Valentino SS24 show

Expand Tweet

While her outfit was gorgeous, the MAMAMOO member's beauty choices made a statement at the Valentino SS24 show in Paris. Fans were quick to note that the singer sported the same hairstyle as her I Love My Body MV, commending her for opting for the iconic updo that made the overall look all the more statement-worthy.

The TWIT singer went with a soft dewy base for the fashion show, incorporating a rose pink blusher that lent a healthy dose of color to her cheeks. She paired it with a rose pink lip shade in a soft matte finish, opting for a sharp winged liner with a heavy coat of mascara for her eye makeup look.

However, her hairstyle was the star of the show, as she went with a sleek updo that was seamless and elegant. The K-pop star rocked a reddish brown hair color, having made the switch from her natural black hair recently for her highly anticipated comeback. Along with that, she incorporated bangs that fell gently on her forehead, drawing all the attention to her sharp eyes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens went wild as they spotted Hwasa rocking her iconic updo, with one of them exclaiming that her "red/light brown hair is perfection." Some noted that the K-pop idol was glowing at the fashion show, while others swooned over her mesmerizing looks.

Hwasa's presence at the Valentino SS24 show in Paris was iconic, as her latest song resonates with the message behind the Italian fashion house's L’École collection. Valentino's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, noted that the collection was all about women's freedom to choose. He further elaborated,

"It’s important for women to be free to express themselves through their body and not to be judged."

With the MAMAMOO star's latest track I Love My Body spreading the same message, her presence at the Spring-Summer 2024 show was a given.