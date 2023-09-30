aespa Giselle's look for the Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "The face card is face carding because wow"

On September 27, 2023, aespa's Giselle made an appearance at the Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. The K-pop star looked gorgeous in an all-brown look from the Swedish fashion house's Fall-Winter 2023 collection, featuring a chic dress and an edgy leather jacket. She paired it with pointed-toe heels and a handbag with funky patterns.

The fashion show was a star-studded event, as Kylie Jenner stole the show in a red fit. Along with the aespa member, the Acne Studios show also had K-celebrities like Irene, KARD's BM, Ash Island, and Mirani in attendance.

Fans were thrilled to spot the Better Things singer interacting with the rest, appreciating her socialization skills as she enthusiastically talked with KARD's BM, who was seated next to her during the fashion show.

Netizens loved the look she wore for the Acne Studios show in Paris, swooning over her stunning visuals and fashion choices. Moreover, regardless of the short notice, fans showed up at the venue to support Giselle and her solo schedule. As such, they took to social media platforms to express their excitement over the aespa member's solo event, with #GISELLExACNESTUDIOS trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

aespa Giselle looked stunning in a nude-toned makeup look at the Acne Studios SS 2024 show in Paris

Since Giselle's fashion choices were brown-hued, she went with a nude makeup look with an effortless hairstyle. Along with that, her natural black hair color tied in really well with her black heels, further elevating the overall look.

The aespa member opted for a simple and effortless ponytail, going for a high ponytail for an ultra-sleek hairstyle. She incorporated feathery bangs and face-framing fringes that added intrigue to the minimal hairdo, with the singer opting for a texture-less hairdo by avoiding adding in any waves or curls.

For her makeup, Giselle went with a dewy base with rosy cheeks, which further accentuated her glass-like skin. She incorporated nude tones into her eye and lip makeup, adding definition to her eyes with a sharp winged liner and a light coat of mascara.

Aside from that, to keep her lip makeup soft and natural, she opted for a lip tint, blending out the outer edges for a blurred effect. The singer finished off her lip makeup look with a coat of lip gloss, which left her lips plump and ultra-shiny.

Fans were in awe of her natural beauty, as they noted that even high-definition pictures couldn't find a flaw with the aespa member's visuals. An X user even went on to exclaim, "Giselle looking so fine and i’m down for it." Along with that, netizens stated that the K-pop star was "the main event" at the Acne Studios show since her appearance was highly anticipated by fans and media alike.

The Spicy singer did not forget about her nails, as she rocked a sparkly nail art for the Acne Studios fashion show in Paris. While the design was minimalistic, it added a hint of sparkle to the K-pop star's muted-toned ensemble.