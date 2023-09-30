Bae Suzy's look for the Longines Mini Dolcevita event wins the internet: "Truly a goddess"

Bae Suzy recently made an appearance at the Longines Mini Dolcevita event in New York City, which aimed to celebrate the launch of the Swiss watch brand's new Mini Dolcevita collection. The singer-turned-actress exuded grace and elegance in Monique Lhuillier's Strapless Drop Waist Ball Gown, pairing it with a chic timepiece from the new collection.

The K-drama star has been an ambassador of the luxury watch brand for quite some time, representing Longines since May 2022. Aptly titled Longines Ambassadors of Elegance, the actress is the perfect representative of the brand, as her stunning visuals pair really well with the elegant timepieces by Longines.

Netizens swooned over Suzy's beauty, as several noted she looked like a "goddess" at the Longines event. Many went on to appreciate her fashion choices, stating that her understated hair and makeup look allowed her natural beauty to shine through.

At the event, the K-drama star had a brief interaction with fellow Longines ambassador Jennifer Lawrence, with the two actresses posing alongside the luxury watch brand's president, Matthias Breschan. She also posed for a quick photoshoot with Barbara Palvin Sprouse, as the duo made use of lemons as props for their pictorial.

Bae Suzy looked gorgeous in an effortless hair and makeup look at the Longines event in New York City

Bae Suzy went with a minimalistic look for the Longines event in New York City. She paired her simple yet gorgeous gown with an effortless hair and makeup look, going for an elegant and classy look for the event. This allowed her Mini Dolcevita timepiece to be the star of the show, showcasing the watch's classic yet modern design.

The Start-Up star flaunted her beautiful mid-length hair in a chocolate brown shade, parting her hair down the middle for a simple yet classic hairstyle. She incorporated soft waves in sections of her hair to provide it with some volume, styling her face-framing locks to curl away from her face for a curtain bangs effect.

For her makeup, Suzy opted for a flawless dewy base with rosy cheeks, using a similar shade for her eye and lip makeup as well for a natural makeup look. She kept the rest of her eye makeup quite minimal, simply lining her upper lash line with black eyeliner and incorporating a light coat of mascara. Along with that, she went with a glossy finish for her lip makeup, which gave her lips a healthy and hydrated look.

Fans couldn't help but gush over her beauty, with one of them exclaiming that her look for the Longines event is all they are going to be thinking about for days. An X (formerly Twitter) user commended her elegance and grace, while others swooned over her "silky smooth shiny beautiful hair."

Bae Suzy is set to star in the upcoming K-drama Doona, which is scheduled to premiere on October 20, 2023. She will be starring alongside Yang Se-jong of Still 17 fame, playing the role of a former K-pop idol, Doona.