Han Hyo-joo's look for the Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "Bangs hyojoo? Yes please"

On September 23, 2023, Han Hyo-joo made an appearance at the Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2024 show live broadcast, which took place in the Ferragamo flagship store in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

The K-drama star was invited to the celebrate the upcoming collection by Maximilian Davis that features chic mid-century aesthetics. Hyo-joo has previously collaborated with the Italian brand for magazine features, lending her stunning visuals to showcase newer pieces from its collections.

For the SS24 show, she rocked a monochromatic look featuring the Micro Houndstooth Tailored Wool Blazer Jacket and Micro Houndstooth Straight-Leg Wool Trousers, layering the chic Houndstooth Wool Overcoat on top.

Expand Tweet

Netizens loved her fashion and beauty choices for the Ferragamo show, noting that she looked dapper in the androgynous ensemble. She took the opportunity to debut her new hairstyle, as she has been rocking a no-bangs hairdo for quite some time.

Fans loved the new haircut and they were pleasantly surprised by the actress bringing back the feathery bangs that she sported prior to the filming of Moving. Coupled with her shoulder-length lob hairdo, the bangs lent a casual touch to the dapper look.

Han Hyo-joo looked gorgeous in her brand-new hairstyle at the Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2024 Live Broadcast in Seoul

Expand Tweet

Han Hyo-joo looked stunning as she paired her jacket and trousers with an oversized coat, with the overall look being preppy and formal.

She incorporated effortless hair and makeup into the look to make it more casual, with her fluffy hairstyle playing a major role in achieving this look.

For her makeup, the W: Two Worlds star went with a flawless dewy base with subtle cheek makeup. She kept her eye makeup minimal with a simple winged liner and a light coat of mascara.

Along with that, she opted for a peachy pink lip shade in creamy finish, which lent a healthy dose of color to her lips while also looking uber natural.

Han Hyo-joo's hairstyle incorporated soft waves throughout the length of her hair, which lent immense volume to the fluffy hairstyle. The soft waves also added texture to the look, making the hairstyle all the more intriguing.

Fans loved her look for the Ferragamo show, with several of them jokingly referring to her as "Bongseok's mom", which is the name of her Moving character's son. Another Instagram user even went on to exclaim that "short hair hyo joo hits different," as she rocked a longer hairstyle while she was filming for Moving.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@hanhyojoo222)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@hanhyojoo222)

Netizens couldn't help but swoon over her beauty, noting that the Korean actress exuded grace and elegance as she looked "expensive and powerful" in the monochromatic look.

While Han Hyo-joo's fashion and beauty choices were fabulous, her minimalistic yet chic handbag tied the whole look together. She paired her ensemble with Ferragamo's Hug handbag, which is a classic and versatile piece that can be paired with several different looks.