Lee Min-ho's look for the BOSS Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "He looks just like a dream"

Lee Min-ho made an appearance at the BOSS Spring-Summer 2024 show in Milan on September 22, 2023. The K-drama star opened the show along with Sophia (the robot), looking dapper in an all-white look with black shoes. The actor exuded grace and elegance in the preppy ensemble, which would be perfectly fitting for the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend.

The Boys Over Flowers star has been a global ambassador of BOSS for quite some time, having recently featured in their Fall-Winter 2023 campaign. His appearance at Milan Fashion Week was highly anticipated by fans and media alike, with the actor pleasantly surprising netizens with his grand entrance for the opening of the fashion show.

Fans were left in awe of his dreamy looks, as several of them noted that his entrance was as regal as Lee Gon's iconic entrance in The King: Eternal Monarch. Lee Min-ho was the guest of honor for the evening, opening the BOSS Techtopia show with a short interaction with Sophia (the robot).

Along with the Korean actor, the star-studded event also had EXO's Suho, Naomi Campbell, Simu Liu, Suki Waterhouse, Sonam Kapoor, and Demi Lovato in attendance. Following the K-drama star's opening act, the fashion show was opened by Gigi Hadid and closed by Liu Wen, with celebrities and models donning the luxury brand's "CorpCore" looks.

Lee Min-ho looked dapper in a subtle makeup look and wavy hairdo at the BOSS Spring-Summer 2024 show

Since Lee Min-ho's fashion choices were minimalistic, he added intrigue with a wavy hairstyle in a wet look. However, he kept his makeup soft and subtle, allowing the overall look to radiate elegance while also keeping it effortless. The hair and makeup ensured his confidence and aura were the central focus of the look, further accentuating the Korean actor's star quality.

The Heirs star sported a flawless dewy base for the BOSS fashion show, keeping his eye and cheek makeup minimal to allow his natural beauty to shine through. He simply lined his upper lash line to give some definition to his eyes. Along with that, he incorporated a natural pink shade into his lip makeup that added a healthy dose of color to his lips without looking too intense.

For his hair, Lee Min-ho rocked a wavy hairstyle that provided texture to the overall look. He went with an edgy wet look for his hairdo, styling his hair to curl away from his face, which created a stylish brushed-back look. Along with that, the soft waves added volume to his hair, making it look more casual and lived-in.

Fans swooned over Lee Min-ho's beauty, as several of them got the opportunity to meet him in real life. Netizens noted that he was the "main event for BOSS," commending his "insane face card." An X user even went on to exclaim, "He is so beautiful, so insane! He stands out so much. Look at him, look at his aura!! It screams perfection!"

In other news, Lee Min-ho's interaction with EXO's Suho went viral on social media platforms, as fans gushed over how adorable the actors were both at the fashion show as well as in the airport while on their way back to South Korea.