Ahn Bo-hyun's look for the Tod's Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "He was so handsome and unreal"

Ahn Bo-hyun made an appearance at the Tod's Spring-Summer 2024 show in Milan on September 22, 2023. The K-drama star showed up in a brown leather jacket and pants combination, layering a white turtleneck underneath. The Tod's show was a part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, which will conclude on September 25, 2023.

Netizens were in awe of Ahn Bo-hyun's stunning visuals, as he looked dapper in an all-Tod's look. While his fashion choices were minimalistic, the Korean actor's hair and makeup elevated the overall look. Fans especially loved his hairstyle, as he rocked an edgy wet look to the Tod's show.

The Tod's event showcased the Italian fashion house's Spring-Summer 2024 collection, which takes inspiration from classic silhouettes, offering some gorgeous pieces for the modern minimalist. The luxury brand specializes in leather goods, with the emphasis being on shoes for the upcoming collection.

The Spring-Summer 2024 show marks the very last collection by Tod's creative director, Walter Chiapponi, making the fashion show all the more special. The collection highlights the beauty of Italian craftsmanship, with the pieces being perfect for the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend.

Ahn Bo-hyun rocked a subtle makeup look and edgy hairstyle for the Tod's SS 2024 show in Milan

Ahn Bo-hyun's fashion choices were the star of the show, as he kept his hair and makeup subtle and effortless. The See You in My 19th Life star rocked a wet look for his hairstyle, which added a hint of edginess to the dapper ensemble. He parted his hair down the side, leaving out a few locks of hair from his bangs before brushing back the rest for a 'clean' hairdo.

For his makeup, the K-drama actor went with a stunning dewy base, keeping his eye and cheek makeup minimal. He opted for a gradient lip makeup look to add a healthy dose of color to his face, incorporating a pink shade into the inner corners of his lips and a nude hue for the outer corners. The no-makeup makeup look was perfect for his brown-toned outfit for the Tod's show, with the overall look radiating easy elegance.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@bohyunahn)

Fans swooned over Ahn Bo-hyun's dapper looks at the Tod's fashion show, with several of them noting that he was the "star of the show." An Instagram user even went on to note that he exuded "detective vibes", with his brown jacket and pants playing a major role in achieving that look.

In other news, Ahn Bo-hyun is set to star as the male lead in the upcoming K-drama Chaebol X Detective. He will be playing the role of the youngest son from the third generation of a Chaebol family. Reportedly, the filming of the series has already started, with the Korean actor keeping busy with the same.