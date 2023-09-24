Fans swoon over Lee Jae-wook's look for the Golden Goose pop-up store event: "We know you are the prettiest man alive"

Lee Jae-wook recently made an appearance at the Golden Goose Pop-Up Store in Seoul, which aims to celebrate the Korean launch of the Italian fashion brand's newest addition, the Marathon sneakers. The K-drama star was invited to the opening event of the same, which will be open until September 24, 2023.

The event brought together fashion and music, with K-pop icons like Sunmi, ITZY's Yuna, The Boyz' Juyeon and Zior Park in attendance. The Alchemy of Souls actor showed up in a casual yet chic ensemble, going for an all-brown outfit paired with black Golden Goose sneakers.

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over Lee Jae-wook's stunning looks, with several of them noting that he looked mesmerizing at the Golden Goose Pop-Up Store. The Korean actor also took the opportunity to debut his new hairstyle, showing up in an ultra-wavy hairdo with lots of layers.

The K-drama star showed up in an all-brown look, layering a casual t-shirt under a dapper trench coat. He paired them with baggy tailored pants, completing the look with Golden Goose sneakers.

His effortless hair and makeup look were the perfect finishing touch, making the overall look more casual and lived-in.

Lee Jae-wook looked dapper in a subtle makeup look and wavy hairdo at the Golden Goose Pop-Up Store in Seoul

Expand Tweet

Lee Jae-wook's subtle makeup was perfectly fitting for his muted-toned ensemble, with the actor sporting a soft dewy base with next to no eye and cheek makeup. He simply lined his upper waterline with eyeliner to add some definition to his eyes, incorporating a light dusting of brown eyeshadow to add some depth.

For his lips, he went with a pink lip shade in natural finish, which lent a healthy dose of color without looking too intense.

The Extraordinary You actor debuted a brand new hairstyle at the Golden Goose event, showing up in an ultra-wavy hairdo with lots of layers. The wavy perm lent texture and volume to his hairstyle, making it appear fluffy and lived-in.

He kept the sides shorter than the hair at the crown of his head, creating a subtle undercut. Along with that, he parted his hair down the side that allowed his forehead to peek through his bangs, thus avoiding them from looking too blunt.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans gushed over Lee Jae-wook's dapper looks, especially loving his fluffy hairstyle. Several of them noted that the actor looked "fresh" at the Golden Goose event, with one of them even going on to state that he looked like a "chaebol".

In other news, it was recently confirmed that Lee Jae-wook will be starring in the upcoming historical romance drama Hong Rang. He has been cast alongside some of the biggest names in the K-entertainment industry, like Jo Bo-ah, Kim Jae-wook, Uhm Ji-won, Jung Ga-ram, and Park Byung-eun.

Netizens were left impressed with the star-studded casting, with several of them exclaiming that they couldn't wait to see what the Korean actors had in store for them.