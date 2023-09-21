ITZY Yuna's look for the Golden Goose Marathon pop-up store event wins the internet: "Yuna shines brighter than the spotlight"

ITZY Yuna recently made an appearance at the Golden Goose Marathon Pop-Up Store in Seoul, which aims to celebrate the launch of its new Marathon sneakers in South Korea. The event was a fusion of fashion and music, bringing together big names from the K-entertainment industry like Lee Jae-wook, Sunmi, The Boyz' Juyeon, and Zior Park.

The ITZY member was invited to the opening of the Italian high fashion brand's pop-up store in Seoul, looking fresh in a denim ensemble paired with the new Golden Goose Marathon sneakers.

The pop-up store will be open until September 24 and is located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

Netizens swooned over Yuna's stunning look, with an X user noting that she was shining brighter than the spotlights at the Golden Goose event.

The singer's effortless fashion and beauty choices best showcased her natural beauty, with fans gushing over her impeccable fashion sense as she made a simple jeans and t-shirt combination look ethereal.

The ITZY star sported a denim look for the pop-up store event, pairing a simple white t-shirt with low-waist baggy jeans and denim jacket. She paired her outfit with Golden Goose's Marathon shoes, which lent a hint of shine to the overall look.

Along with that, the singer tied her Golden Goose t-shirt at the back to create a cropped t-shirt look, which added intrigue to her ensemble.

ITZY Yuna looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look at the Golden Goose Marathon Pop-Up Store in Seoul

While Yuna's fashion choices were stunning, her beauty choices further elevated the overall look. The K-pop idol sported an effortless hair and makeup for the Golden Goose event, which accentuated her stunning visuals without masking her natural beauty.

For her makeup, the ITZY member went with a flawless dewy base with bright pink cheeks, which made the singer look fresh and youthful. She incorporated a similar shade into her lip makeup look, with the bright pink hue adding a heavy dose of color to her face.

However, she kept her eye makeup quite minimal with a subtle winged liner, providing definition to her eyes by going for a heavy coat of mascara.

Yuna's hairstyle for the Golden Goose event was casual and effortless, with the singer simply parting her hair down the middle. She incorporated deep waves throughout the length of her hair, giving her hairdo a highly textured look.

The hairstyle was fun and ultra-wavy, perfectly fitting for a mermaid-core look.

Fans were in awe of her beauty, with one of them joking that "everyone has a crush on shin yuna." Several netizens went on to call her a "visual queen", with an X user noting that all the camera flashes were on her as she was the main event.

The ITZY member recently featured in the September issue of Elle Korea, rocking bright and funky outfits throughout the magazine pictorial.

She sported a similar hairstyle to the Golden Goose event, albeit with softer waves for a beachy hairdo.