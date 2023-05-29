5 short and easy Stray Kids Bang Chan hairstyles that are perfect for summer

Whether it be Hyunjin's longer hairstyles, Bang Chan's crop tops at concerts, or I.N's headband-adorned hairdos, Stray Kids' members are well-known for their trend-setting hair choices. Among them, Bang Chan, the leader of the group, is not only an amazing rapper with great songwriting skills but also an influential fashion icon with some stunning outfits and hairstyles.

He is best known for his shorter hairdos, which he can be seen rocking during concerts and off-days alike. This makes the K-pop idol one of the best people to take hairstyle inspiration from for the hot and humid days.

Stray Kids Bang Chan likes to experiment with different hair colors and partings to keep it interesting

1) Blonde hair with a light dusting of bangs

Blonde is a common hair color among K-pop idols, and Bang Chan went with a super light shade for this look. This is one of the best hair colors to sport during summer, especially great to rock at a beach or for a pool day. The best part about this hairdo is the trimmed sides and back, which ensure the hair stays off the face and the nape of the neck, making the hairstyle more summer-friendly.

To achieve this look, you will first have to brush all the hair straight down. Then go for an off-center parting that adds some intrigue to the hairstyle. For the finishing touch, bring in your bangs ever so slightly from the sides, which will help you frame the face while lightly grazing the forehead.

2) Sleeked back black hair with undercut

Undercut is a super edgy haircut that looks stunning when paired with casual outfits. Along with that, the shaved sides and back help keep the hair away from the face and neck, which is essential for hot and humid days. Bang Chan went with a sleek look that drew all the attention to his gorgeous facial structure.

This hairstyle requires some hair gel to hold the hair in its place after styling. After applying some hair gel to the hair, brush it back using your fingers. This will help create texture in the hair, and the bangs will form dramatic layers, giving the hair more volume.

3) Neatly parted dirty blond hair

Dirty blond is a gorgeous color that has more depth when compared to a true blond shade. On Bang Chan, the hair color gives his look more dimension, which is further emphasized by the dark roots and sides.

The Stray Kids member went with a neat side part for this look, creating layers with the help of locks that were styled to curl inwards. As for his bangs, he simply parted down the side and styled them to curl up and away from his face. Allowing some of his locks to brush his forehead helps frame the face better, thus highlighting his facial features.

4) Black hair with feathery bangs

If you want to flaunt your bangs on a hot and humid day, this hairstyle might be one of the best since the feathery bangs that don't sit heavily on the forehead can cause further sweating. Bang Chan went with an off-center parting to go with his lightweight bangs, which added intrigue to the overall look.

To achieve the Stray Kids member's wet look, go in with some hair gel and tousle up the hair to create layers in your hair. Then part your hair and leave out the bangs, following it up with a hair spray for the back portions to stay where you would want them. The locks at the front can be styled individually to achieve Bang Chan's look.

5) Neatly parted black hair

This hairstyle is perfect for an everyday look and is especially fitting for formal or professional occasions. With the neat side part and no-bangs look, the hairdo can be rocked at any event. With the slightest hint of bangs, you can add a touch of softness to the formal hairstyle and make it more casual, perfect for day-to-night looks.

The Stray Kids' leader went with a voluminous look, which anyone can achieve with the use of a hair straightener. Simply style the ends of your hair to curl inwards and you are good to go. Since the parting is neat and tidy, he went with an off-center part to break the overly-structured look.

Stray Kids' Bang Chan has effortless and easy to recreate hairstyles that are fool-proof, making them perfect for someone who has just started experimenting with different hairstyles. He often tends to rock his natural black hair, but you can still recreate these hairdos regardless of your hair color.

