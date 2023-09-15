EXO Suho's look for BOSS' latest campaign wins the internet: "Fashion icon SUHO is here!!!"

Several South Korean magazines took to Instagram to announce the special partnership between EXO's Suho and the German fashion house Hugo Boss, famously known as BOSS. The K-pop sensation will be collaborating with the reputed brand to launch an exclusive collection, which will be available in Korea starting October 2, 2023.

The EXO member is the newest face of the fashion brand, and several South Korean magazines have offered a sneak peek into the campaign pictorial he shot with BOSS. Along with that, it was also revealed that the K-pop idol will be attending the brand's Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show in Milan on September 22.

Netizens were thrilled to learn the news, commending the EXO star on bagging this unique opportunity. Fans stated that they were proud of him, noting that they were happy the singer is finally getting recognized for his impeccable fashion sense.

Although the details of the exclusive collection are yet to be released by the fashion brand, the pictures released by the magazines hint at a cozy yet chic hoodie and a dapper cap to feature in the offering. Suho donned both pieces in a gorgeous navy blue shade, with "BOSS" embossed in the front of them.

EXO Suho looked dapper in subtle makeup and brushed-back hairstyle for BOSS' latest campaign

For the campaign pictorial, Suho went with minimal beauty choices, pairing his flawless glass-like skin with a dapper brushed-back hairdo. The singer has been rocking longer hair lately, styling it into a wet look with hair gel for BOSS' campaign.

He incorporated soft waves into the hairstyle to add some texture, which elevated the overall look. Along with that, he ensured all his hair was neatly tucked away from his face, avoiding any bangs or face-framing fringes for the look.

Suho's makeup was subtle yet stunning, as he went with a dewy base that further accentuated his beautiful glass-like skin. He kept his eye and cheek makeup minimal, simply lining his upper lash line to add definition to his eyes. For his lips, he opted for a natural pink hue that provided a healthy dose of color to his overall makeup, offering definition to his lips without making his look too intense.

Fans swooned over the EXO member's beauty, noting that he looked gorgeous in the campaign pictorial. Netizens were pleasantly surprised by the news, with several of them stating that the singer was very "Hugo Boss coded."

In other news, Suho has been keeping busy with his latest project, Behind Your Touch, where he stars alongside Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki. Along with that, he will also be making a cameo in the second installment of the hit K-drama Arthdal Chronicles. Further information about his role is yet to be released, but fans are excited to see what the K-pop star has in store for them.