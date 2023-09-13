Han Hyo-joo's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "If not a goddess, why this beautiful?"

Han Hyo-joo was recently announced as the cover star of ICON magazine's September issue, where she collaborated with the French fashion house Louis Vuitton. The K-drama star will be featured in a still cover and a moving cover, which will be accompanied by a stunning pictorial.

The Moving actress has represented the luxury fashion brand for quite some time, having made some show-stopping guest appearances at its fashion shows. For the cover shoot, the Korean actress rocked pieces from Louis Vuitton's latest collections, sporting several cozy pieces from its Fall-Winter 2023 Collection.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@hanhyojoo222)

Netizens swooned over Han Hyo-joo's mesmerizing visuals, with many calling her a "goddess" due to her heavenly beauty. The W: Two Worlds star sported a variety of ensembles, ranging from edgy shorts to elegant ankle-length dresses, demonstrating the versatility of her visuals as they match both "cool" as well as graceful outfits.

In the Instagram post announcing the actress as its cover star, the magazine notes,

"The Korean actress @hanhyojoo222 embodies the spirit of Seoul: a super modern country with a deep tradition."

While the outfits were modern and chic, the pictorial was shot in a traditional Korean structure, which one can recognize with the distinctive window and sliding door designs. Aptly titled "Magic Moments", the photoshoot beautifully mingles the new with the old.

Han Hyo-joo looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look for ICON's September issue

Han Hyo-joo's fashion and beauty choices were gorgeous for the cover shoot, as she paired the Louis Vuitton pieces with a simple hair and makeup look. She kept her hairstyle effortless and minimal, simply parting her waist-length hair down the middle.

She flaunted her original hair texture throughout the photoshoot, retaining her straight hair without any waves or curls. However, she incorporated face-framing fringes to add intrigue to the overall look, with her chin-length fringes helping frame her face beautifully.

For her makeup, Han Hyo-joo sported a natural makeup look with a flawless dewy base, which further accentuated her glass-like skin. Although her eye makeup was soft and subtle, she lined her waterline with black eyeliner to add some definition to her eyes and highlight her beautiful eye shape.

Along with that, she went with a nude lip shade in a matte finish that helped define her lips without looking too intense. The warm orangish brown hue is perfect for Fall 2023, making it a great choice to pair with pieces from the Fall-Winter collection. The K-drama actress incorporated a similar shade on her cheeks as well, which pulled the whole look together.

Fans gushed over Han Hyo-joo's beauty, calling her an "angel" and a "fairy" as she looked ethereal in the cover shoot. An Instagram user noted that she has been "serving one after another," as she looked gorgeous in her Harper's Bazaar Korea and Rolling Stone magazine features as well.

Han Hyo-joo has been keeping busy with the promotion of her latest project, Moving, in which she stars alongside Zo In-sung. With the plot delving into superhuman powers, the K-drama has quickly become a fan favorite, with her chemistry with Zo In-sung having viewers rooting for a happy ending for the on-screen couple.