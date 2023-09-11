Go Youn-jung's look for Marithé + François Girbaud's latest campaign wins the internet: "She is a doll"

Go Youn-jung recently featured in the latest campaign by the French clothing brand Marithé + François Girbaud, lending her stunning visuals to showcase pieces from its Fall 2023 Collection. The campaign pictorial was in collaboration with the popular magazine W Korea, aptly titled "About Time," as fall is right around the corner.

The K-drama actress has been associated with the fashion brand for quite some time, having led several campaigns for them, alongside soloist Crush. Earlier this year, she modeled for the brand's Summer 2023 campaign as well, looking bright and fresh in summer-friendly ensembles.

Netizens swooned over her doll-like visuals and especially loved her hairstyle from one of the looks that is yet to be released by the fashion brand. Go Youn-jung took to Instagram to share behind the scenes from the pictorial, giving a sneak peek into some of the looks that will be dropping on September 21, 2023.

Marithé + François Girbaud has released several different looks from the campaign shoot, where the Korean actress can be seen sporting a subtle makeup look that best complements the muted tones of the Fall 2023 Collection. She rocks a wide variety of ensembles throughout the photoshoot, ranging from cozy knitwear to edgy leather jackets.

Go Youn-jung rocked a subtle makeup look and three different hairstyles in Marithé + François Girbaud's Fall 2023 campaign, delighting fans

Go Youn-jung is well-known for her soft visuals, which she further accentuated with a subtle makeup look for the campaign pictorial. She rocked the same makeup look throughout the photoshoot, switching up her hairstyle to keep it interesting.

The Alchemy of Souls actress went with a dewy base that gave a stunning glow to her skin, further accentuating her flawless, glass-like skin. She paired it with a soft smokey eye look, lining her upper lash line with a black eyeliner and smudging it out for the smokey effect.

To blend it in seamlessly with the rest of her makeup, Go Youn-jung incorporated a light brown eyeshadow into her eye makeup look, which added some depth to her eyes. To finish off the eye makeup, she opted for a heavy coat of mascara that provided a gorgeous lift to her lashes along with lending further definition to her beautiful eyes.

The K-drama star kept her lips well-hydrated and glossy, opting for a warm brown hue that is a great lip shade for a fall makeup look. The glossy finish ensured her lips look youthful and plump, with the blended out outer corners providing definition without looking too intense.

Go Youn-jung opted for three different hairstyles for the looks that have been released by the fashion brand as of now. The first hairstyle is an elegant half-up half-down look, with the top section tied loosely into a bun and the bottom section styled into soft waves.

However, the second hairdo is slightly edgier, as she went with a wet look for the front sections of her hair, parting her hair down the middle for an ultra sleek look. The Korean actress' third hairstyle is soft and effortless, as she simply parted her hair down the side, keeping it light and fluffy for a casual look.

Other than these, the Sweet Home actress also teased another hairstyle that was highly textured with lots of micro braids. The hairdo quickly became a fan-favorite, as netizens couldn't get enough of the adorable hair accessories. Since the fashion brand has announced that it will be releasing a second set of pictures on September 21, fans speculate the textured hairstyle will be a part of the second half of Marithé + François Girbaud's Fall 2023 campaign.

Fans swooned over Go Youn-jung's stunning visuals for the Marithé + François Girbaud campaign, with several of them going on to call her a "fairy." Netizens commended her duality, as the behind-the-scenes pictures capture the actress smiling brightly compared to the intense look she sports in the campaign pictorial.

Go Youn-jung has been keeping busy with the promotions of her latest project, Moving. In the hit K-drama, she stars alongside big names like Ryu Seung-ryong, Zo In-sung, and Han Hyo-joo, as she plays the role of a teenager with superhuman abilities.