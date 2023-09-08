Song Hye-kyo's look for the Chaumet pop-up store event in Singapore wins the internet: "She is sooooooo crazy beautiful"

Song Hye-kyo recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Chaumet Pop-Up Store in Ion Orchard Mall in Singapore. The K-drama star was invited by the French luxury brand to celebrate the opening of the store, which will be offering the Liens Collection, the Joséphine Collection, and the new Bee My Love Collection from September 4–17, 2023.

The Korean actress has been a brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand since December 2018, lending her stunning visuals to several campaigns by Chaumet. The collaboration of the two entities has often resulted in some of the most fabulous looks in the K-entertainment industry, with the actress looking regal in dazzling pieces by the jewelry brand.

Expand Tweet

Song Hye-kyo is well-known for having one of the most mesmerizing visuals in the K-entertainment industry, often looking like a princess right out of a fairytale for her red carpet appearances. For the Chaumet event in Singapore, netizens swooned over her stunning visuals, and fans who had the opportunity to meet her in real life couldn't help but gush over her unreal looks.

The Chaumet Pop-Up Store offers more than just jewelry collections. Visitors who have registered online will also get to experience the luxurious lounge experience, complete with drinks and French pastries.

Song Hye-kyo looked mesmerizing at the Chaumet Pop-Up Store in Ion Orchard Mall in Singapore

The Glory actress Song Hye-kyo showed up to the pop-up event in a beautiful blue dress that used shiny fabric to amp up the look. She paired the dress with dainty heels and jewelry pieces from Chaumet, exuding grace and elegance in an effortless hair and makeup look.

Expand Tweet

Known for her versatile acting range, the star looked dreamy at the Chaumet event in Singapore, flaunting her soft visuals that paired perfectly with her fashion and beauty choices. She went with a simple side part for her hairstyle, opting for a neat look to further elevate the elegant ensemble. Along with that, she curled the tips of her hair ever so slightly, adding some texture and volume to the hairstyle while maintaining the uber-graceful look.

Song Hye-kyo opted for natural makeup as she usually does, going with a dewy base that further accentuated her glass-like skin. While keeping her eye makeup quite minimal, she incorporated a pink blusher that lent a healthy, natural-looking flush to the high points of her cheeks.

The Descendents of the Sun actress went with a natural pink hue for her lips as well, blending out the outer corners for a seamless lip makeup look. She incorporated a dainty winged liner to provide some definition to her eyes, finishing off the look with a light coat of mascara that gave her lashes a stunning lift.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several fans got to meet Song Hye-kyo in real life and took to social media platforms to gush over her unreal beauty, with many of them claiming she wasn't very photogenic as they found her to be way more beautiful in real life. Netizens were left in awe of her aura and stunning visuals, with an X (formerly Twitter) user going on to call her a "living doll".

Along with Song Hye-kyo, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo also attended the Chaumet event. After admiring the jewelry collections, the K-drama stars had an opportunity to enjoy a luxurious wine-and-dine experience. Cha Eun-woo took to Instagram to share a picture where he could be seen sitting alongside Song Hye-kyo, driving netizens into a frenzy over the visual explosion.