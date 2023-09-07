Girls' Generation YoonA's look for the Qeelin pop-up store event wins the internet: "One fine woman"

On September 5, 2023, Girls' Generation's YoonA made an appearance at the Qeelin Pop-Up Store in Seoul. The pop-up store is dedicated to the luxury jewelry brand's iconic Wulu Echo Collection, with the K-pop sensation rocking pieces from the same for the event.

For the pop-up store visit, the SNSD member went with several different pieces from Qeelin's Wulu collection, which takes inspiration from a common symbol from Chinese culture.

For the Qeelin store visit, the singer sported Petite Wulu Ring in 18k white gold with diamonds, Wulu Ring in 18k white gold with diamonds, Large Wulu Earring in 18k white gold with pave diamonds, and Wulu Bangle in 18k white gold with diamonds.

Expand Tweet

YoonA is known to be a fashion icon in the K-entertainment industry, having netizens swoon over her time and again. Fans appreciated both her fashion and beauty choices for the Qeelin event, gushing over her good looks and impeccable fashion sense.

The Girls' Generation star has been an official ambassador of the luxury jewelry brand since February 2023.

The Korean singer-turned-actress is a great fit for Qeelin, which has strong oriental roots and often takes inspiration from Asian cultures for its jewelry designs.

Girls' Generation YoonA looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look

YoonA rocked a fabulous black mini dress that made use of the classic silhouette of a suit jacket.

The dress had a funky neckline that made it all the more interesting, with the SNSD star pairing it with black leather boots to amp up the all-black ensemble.

The black outfit further highlighted her white gold jewelry pieces, which were the star of the show for the Qeelin event.

Expand Tweet

The King the Land star paired her fashion choices with a natural makeup look, opting for a stunning dewy base that highlighted her skin.

She went with a glossy finish for her lip makeup look as well, going for a peachy pink lip shade with the outer corners blended out for a seamless look.

For her eye makeup, she closely lined her upper lash line with a black eyeliner and added a light coat of mascara that helped define her natural eye shape.

YoonA used the Qeelin event to debut her shorter hair length, as she previously had waist-length hair. The haircut provided her with a fresh look, with the shoulder-length locks beautifully defining her face shape.

She went with an effortless hairstyle for the pop-up store visit, simply parting her hair down the side and styling the tips of her hair to curl inwards.

Fans swooned over YoonA's stunning visuals, with several of them noting that even her shadow was absolutely flawless.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

YoonA's latest project, King the Land, saw immense success as the actress had an amazing chemistry with her co-star, 2PM's Junho.

While there are no talks of a new drama as of yet, the Girls' Generation member has been focusing on her brand endorsements, having recently modeled for Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair range.