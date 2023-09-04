Girls' Generation YoonA's look for Estée Lauder's latest campaign wins the internet: "A goddess like no other"

Girls' Generation's YoonA recently represented the American beauty brand Estée Lauder by lending her stunning visuals to the Advanced Night Repair collection. In the campaign pictorial, the singer-turned-actress modeled for the Advanced Night Repair Serum, Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme, and Advanced Night Repair Rescue Solution.

Representing the brand since September 2020, the SNSD member has been a long-time muse of the multinational beauty brand. Aside from that, the K-pop sensation also modeled for its Double Wear Cushion BB foundation and Pure Color lipstick recently, where she flaunted her gorgeous looks in a navy blue suit jacket and a sleek updo.

Netizens swooned over YoonA's stunning visuals in Estée Lauder's latest campaign pictorial, noting that she looked ethereal in the photoshoot. The King the Land star is the perfect fit for the beauty brand's campaign, as her glass-like skin best represents the efficacy of the Advanced Night Repair collection.

The collection's items are some of the bestselling products of Estée Lauder. They come with the promise of rejuvenating the skin while one is sleeping, using effective ingredients like hyaluronic acid to achieve the same. The beauty products have anti-aging properties, with the serum ensuring the skin stays smooth and plump, while the eye cream helps with the appearance of dark circles.

Girls' Generation YoonA rocked a natural makeup look and two different hairstyles for her latest pictorial with Estée Lauder

YoonA's mesmerizing visuals were the center of attention for Estée Lauder's latest campaign, which she further accentuated with her effortless hair and makeup look. She went with a stunning dewy base that highlighted her glass-like skin, pairing it with a subtle blusher to add a hint of color to her cheeks.

For her lip makeup, the Big Mouth star opted for a beautiful rose pink shade in a creamy finish, which lent a healthy shine to her lips and made them look more youthful. Moreover, she kept her eye makeup minimal by thinly applying eyeliner and wearing a light coat of mascara.

YoonA sported two different hairstyles for the Estée Lauder shoot, and in one of them, her effortless look featured a deep side hair part. She kept her hair straight for the same, simply styling the tips of her hair to curl inwards ever so slightly. The second hairstyle was a casual updo, with all her hair bunched up into a bun at the back of her head. Here, she went with a middle part for this look, ensuring to keep the updo loose to avoid it from looking too sleek and formal.

As seen from the tweets above, fans gushed over YoonA's stunning visuals for the campaign pictorial, with an X user exclaiming that "no one comes close to her visuaIs." Many of them appreciated the straight hair look, while others swooned over her beautiful doe eyes that were further elevated with her minimal eye makeup look.

YoonA's latest project, King the Land, saw immense success, with viewers commending the chemistry between her and 2PM's Junho. The K-pop sensation is yet to confirm her next project and has been focusing on her brand endorsements for the time being. Besides that, she was recently tapped by the golf clothing brand Wide Angle, for its latest campaign pictorial, she looked gorgeous in chic golf attire.