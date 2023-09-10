BLACKPINK's Rosé's look for the RIMOWA Seit 1898 event wins the internet: "She knows she's the main character"

On September 7, 2023, BLACKPINK's Rosé made a show-stopping appearance at the RIMOWA Seit 1898 event, which was organized to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the high-end luggage manufacturer. The German brand held an iconic exhibition in New York, walking visitors through its journey in the industry.

Prior to enjoying a tour of the venue, the K-pop sensation participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the official opening of the exhibition. She was accompanied by RIMOWA's CEO Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, with netizens gushing over her as she hesitated to cut the ribbon. The singer then exclaimed that she had never done anything like this before.

Fans swooned over her fashion choices for the RIMOWA event, exclaiming that she looked like the "main character." The BLACKPINK star donned a bodysuit by Alex Perry, which she paired with a velvet mini skirt and glossy platform heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. Her Alex Perry tights added the perfect finishing touch to the bedazzled ensemble, pairing well with her mocha-hued bodysuit.

Following the exhibition visit, Rosé was announced as the newest global brand ambassador of the luxury luggage brand. This marks the fourth luxury brand under her belt, as she is already the representative of YSL, Tiffany & Co., and Sulwhasoo.

The BLACKPINK member also featured in RIMOWA's latest campaign, in which she starred alongside Kylian Mbappé and Lewis Hamilton.

"She's so perfect" - Netizens hail BLACKPINK's Rosé's look at the RIMOWA Seit 1898 event

For RIMOWA Seit 1898, the BLACKPINK star rocked her iconic blonde hair with a subtle makeup look. She went for an elegant and simple hairstyle, as she parted her hair down the side, allowing her bangs to create a fringe that helped frame her face beautifully.

Rosé's makeup was subtle as she opted for a light dewy base that allowed her natural skin to shine through. While the dewy base lent a healthy glow to her skin, she took her look to the next level by using highlighter on the inner corners of her eyes and the tip of her nose.

For her lips, the On The Ground singer opted for a berry-toned shade. The product had a soft matte finish, which made her lips look more natural. The BLACKPINK star sported a subtle smokey eye, which she paired with mascara.

Pictures and videos of the idol at the event soon went viral online. Netizens couldn't help but gush over Rosé's fashion and beauty choices, swooning over her stunning visuals at the RIMOWA event. An X user also said that "not everyone looks this good in ultra high definition," while others stated that they couldn't get enough of her look.

BLACKPINK's Rosé has been keeping busy as of late. She earlier made headlines for her look at a private event hosted by Sulwhasoo. Prior to that, she featured in a gorgeous campaign for the brand and modeled for their new The Ultimate S Cream.