NCT Jeno's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Jeno Handsome Lee"

NCT's Jeno will be featured in the October issue of Harper's Bazaar Korea, where he collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Ferragamo. Aptly titled "From Blue to Black," the magazine pictorial captures the K-pop star in all-black ensembles against a blue backdrop for most of the pictures.

The South Korean magazine recently shared several Instagram carousels with a fashion film, where the NCT member can be seen rocking pieces from Ferragamo's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. The K-pop idol sported various looks, from elegant trench coats to edgy hoodies.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@harpersbazaarkorea)

Netizens took to social media platforms to gush over his stunning visuals, with #JENO, #JENOLEE, and #JENOxFERRAGAMO trending on X (formerly Twitter). Fans couldn't praise him enough as they celebrated his upcoming magazine feature.

The Italian luxury brand tapped the NCT member in May 2023, making the singer-rapper the first global male ambassador of Ferragamo. He has been featured on several campaigns for the luxury brand, highlighting his visuals to best showcase their newer collections.

NCT Jeno rocked several different hairstyles for Harper's Bazaar Korea's October issue

While Jeno's fashion choices were outstanding, his hair and makeup stole the show as the singer-rapper rocked several hairstyles throughout the photoshoot. However, to bring a sense of uniformity, he went with a wet look for all the hairdos, which can be easily achieved with the help of hair gel.

The NCT star kept his makeup minimal, opting for a flawless, dewy base that gave a glow to his skin. His base makeup highlighted his glass-like skin, making him look fresh and youthful. He kept his eye and lip makeup subtle, going for a natural pink lip shade and almost no eye makeup.

Jeno sported a variety of hairstyles, ranging from sleek brushed-back hairdos to an edgy brushed-down look. While the brushed-back hairstyle added a hint of maturity to the overall look, the brushed-down hairstyles were more youthful and fun.

To keep it interesting, the NCT member also sported a parted hairdo, opting for a middle part that divided his bangs down the middle and gave them a side-swept look. This hairstyle would be appropriate for formal occasions, with the singer-rapper pairing it with trench coats and suits for the magazine pictorial.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@harpersbazaarkorea)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@harpersbazaarkorea)

Fans swooned over the stunning pictures, with several stating that his looks for the magazine feature were "just so perfect." Netizens noted that the singer-rapper was an excellent fit for the Italian luxury brand, as the ensembles pairs well with his visuals. NCTzens gushed over how "cool" he looked in the photoshoot, with an Instagram user exclaiming that they were "in love with this theme."

In other news, the NCT U member has been keeping busy with the promotional activities of their hit single Baggy Jeans, which quickly became a fan-favorite due to its addictive beat and lyrics.