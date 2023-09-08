NCT Jaehyun's look for Prada Mode Seoul wins the internet: "J in jaehyun stands for jawline"

NCT's Jaehyun recently made an appearance at Prada Mode Seoul, which marks the 10th iteration of Prada Mode. The iconic event took place at the cultural venue KOTE from September 5–6, 2023. The art curation showcases installations from Kim Jee-Woon, Yeon Sang-ho, and Jeong Dahee, aiming to celebrate contemporary cinema through each director's lens.

The NCT member was one of the exclusive guests of the star-studded event, which also had Kim Tae-ri, ENHYPEN, TWICE's Sana, Song Kang, Jeon Somi, Lee Jae-wook, and Lee Byung-hun in attendance. Jaehyun showed up in a gorgeous brown jacket, a white t-shirt, and black tailored pants. Like most celebrities present at Prada Mode Seoul, he went with an all-Prada look, rocking pieces from its Fall-Winter 2023 Collection.

Netizens swooned over the NCT member's stunning visuals, with several of them commending his side profile and 'snatched' jawline. The K-pop idol kept his beauty choices quite minimal, allowing his outfit to be the star of the show. The ensemble was casual yet chic, making it perfect for an art installation viewing event.

Being a global brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house, his presence was a given at Prada Mode Seoul. His fashion choices perfectly represented the luxury fashion brand's minimalistic aesthetic, with his beauty choices reflecting the same.

NCT Jaehyun rocked a natural makeup look and a sleek hairstyle at the Prada Mode Seoul

While Jaehyun's fashion choices were absolutely gorgeous, his stunning visuals caught the attention of the crowd at Prada Mode Seoul. He sported an effortless hair and makeup look that paired really well with his minimalistic outfit.

For his makeup, the NCT member went with a stunning dewy base that lent a beautiful glow to his skin, highlighting his flawless, glass-like skin. He kept his eye and cheek makeup minimal, simply incorporating a light brown eyeshadow to add depth to his eyes. Along with that, he opted for a warm nude lip shade that paired really well with his brown-toned outfit, elevating the overall look.

Jaehyun's hairstyle for Prada Mode Seoul was casual yet chic, with the K-pop idol going for a wet look for his hairdo. He sported an off-center part for the Prada event, giving his bangs a side-swept look and allowing his forehead to peek through. Along with that, he kept his bangs light and feathery to avoid them looking too blunt.

Fans couldn't get enough of Jaehyun's good looks, noting that his outfit for Prada Mode Seoul was absolutely gorgeous. Netizens swooned over the K-pop idol's close-up shots, gushing over his beautiful face shape and chiseled bone structure.

Jaehyun debuted a brand-new hair color at the Prada event, returning to his original black after having rocked a two-toned hairstyle for quite some time. Netizens highly appreciated the edgy dual-toned hairdo but were ecstatic to spot him with his natural hair color at the event, exclaiming that it elevated the overall look.