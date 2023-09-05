NCT Jungwoo's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Jungwoo owns the best side profile title in the whole wide world"

NCT's Jungwoo was recently announced as the cover star of the digital issue of W Korea's September issue, where he collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Tod's.

On September 4, 2023, Tod's took to Instagram to announce the NCT member as its newest ambassador. This makes the K-pop idol the very "first male brand ambassador in Korea" for the Italian luxury brand, marking a major milestone for both entities. In the announcement post, Tod's stated,

"Sharing the same passion for timeless style and the contemporary spirit of the brand, Jungwoo will accompany the brand in many of its activities in Korea."

The K-pop star will be featured on three still covers and one moving cover for the September issue, which will be accompanied by two fashion films and an exclusive interview with the South Korean magazine. The NCT member will also feature in a stunning pictorial, donning luxury pieces from the Italian fashion brand.

Netizens swooned over his stunning visuals, with several of them appreciating his stellar side profile. The NCT member rocked several different ensembles for his cover shoot, incorporating the Italian luxury brand's leather pieces into the looks. He went with pieces from the Fall-Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection, which offers classic silhouettes made using the finest leathers and cashmeres.

NCT Jungwoo rocked a natural makeup look and several different hairstyles for W Korea's September issue's digital cover

Jungwoo sported a variety of looks for the cover pictorial, ranging from chic cashmeres and wools to edgy leather jackets. He paired them with gorgeous tailored pants and leather footwear and bags, best showcasing pieces from the Fall-Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection of Tod's.

The Kick It singer sported a gorgeous natural makeup look with a stunning dewy base that lent a healthy glow to his skin. He kept his eye and cheek makeup quite minimal, simply closely lining his upper lash line with black eyeliner.

For his lips, he went with two different lip shades for the cover shoot, rocking a rose pink hue for some looks and a warm peachy hue for others. He kept his lips nice and glossy, lending them a youthful shine and plumpness.

Jungwoo opted for three different hairstyles throughout the cover pictorial, keeping them effortless and casual. He went with a fluffy look for one of the hairstyles, keeping it simple and brushed-down to ensure the outfits were the stars of the show. He incorporated a wet look for the rest of his hairdos, going for an edgy brushed-down look for one and parting his hair down the middle for the other.

Fans rejoiced at the appointment of the NCT member as the newest brand ambassador of Tod's, gushing over his good looks for his very first collaboration with the Italian luxury brand.

Netizens expressed their excitement as they wondered what this partnership has in store for them, as an X member exclaimed, "...i’m (sic) really excited to see Jungwoo’s first airport look as a Tods (sic) ambassador."

Jungwoo has been keeping busy with the upcoming comeback of NCT 127, which is scheduled for October 6, 2023. Fact Check marks the sub-unit's fifth studio album, which was announced during the K-pop boy band's NCT NATION: To The World concert.