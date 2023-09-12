NCT Jaehyun's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Handsome and gorgeous as always"

NCT's Jaehyun was recently announced as the cover star of Arena Homme+ Korea's October issue, where he collaborated with the Italian fashion house Prada. The K-pop star will be featuring in three different covers, which will be accompanied by an exclusive interview and a stunning pictorial.

The NCT member has been a global brand ambassador of Prada since January 2023, having represented them on several magazine features and campaigns. The singer recently visited the Prada Mode Seoul installation, attending the iconic event alongside other exclusive guests like Kim Tae-ri, ENHYPEN, and TWICE's Sana.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@arenakorea)

Netizens swooned over his stunning visuals, noting how he looked mesmerizing as always. They especially loved his hair color in the cover pictorial, as the singer has changed it to the original black hue since the Prada Mode Seoul event.

Some eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the photoshoot was reportedly shot at the same time he modeled for Prada's fine jewelry collection, as the K-pop idol sported the hairstyle that he rocked in the Prada campaign as well.

NCT Jaehyun rocked two different hairstyles for Arena Homme+ Korea's October issue

Jaehyun's fashion choices were the central focus of the cover shoot, as he flaunted a subtle makeup throughout the photoshoot. He opted for a soft dewy base that lent a beautiful glow to the high points of his face without looking too shiny.

Along with that, he went with next to no eye and cheek makeup, allowing his natural beauty to shine through. For his lips as well, he opted for a natural pink that provided a hint of color to his lips without looking too intense.

For his hairstyle, Jaehyun rocked two different looks with his edgy, two-toned hair color. However, he has changed his hair color since the cover pictorial, as he sported an all-black hairdo to Prada Mode Seoul.

While he went with a fluffy, brushed down look for two of the magazine covers, he rocked an edgy, wet look for the third. The edgy hairdo was the same as his campaign pictorial for Prada's fine jewelry, leading fans to suspect the pictures were shot on the same day.

For the edgy hairstyle, Jaehyun styled his hair to curl away from his face, going for a sleek brushed-back look. He slightly tousled-up the front sections to allow locks of hair to fall across his forehead, thus breaking the structure to avoid it from looking too formal.

Fans swooned over the duality of the magazine covers, as the NCT member looked bright and angelic in one, and dark and edgy for the others. Many went on to call him "Prada IT boy," while others exclaimed that he has an "unbelievable face card."

In other news, NCT's Jaehyun recently made a show-stopping appearance at Prada Mode Seoul, pleasantly surprising his fans by showing up in an all-black hairstyle. The hair color change was highly appreciated by fans, as many claimed they had missed seeing the K-pop star in his original hair color.