SEVENTEEN Joshua's look for the Marni Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "I'm going to cry look at how handsome he is"

SEVENTEEN's Joshua made a show-stopping appearance at the Marni Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris on September 27, 2023. The K-pop sensation looked dapper in a layered look with patterns clashing into his ensemble for a fun yet formal outfit.

The SEVENTEEN member has previously represented the Italian fashion house on magazine covers, having recently collaborated with the same for his Spur magazine cover feature. The magazine pictorial's looks were quite similar to the outfit he went with for the fashion show, as he incorporated pattern clashing into the photoshoot as well.

Joshua's appearance at the Paris Fashion Week was highly anticipated by fans and media alike, with the K-pop star getting nearly mobbed upon his arrival at the venue. Netizens swooned over his beauty, as many noted that he looked unreal at the Marni event in Paris.

The singer went with a monochromatic ensemble for the Marni fashion show, layering his white shirt with a well-fitted black jacket. To complete the look, he draped an oversized knee-length coat over his shoulders, pairing it with black loose-fit trousers and shoes. The mix of patterns added intrigue to the overall look, lending a casual touch to the otherwise formal fit.

SEVENTEEN Joshua looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look at the Marni SS 2024 show in Paris

While Joshua's outfit was fun and eclectic, he paired it with effortless hair and makeup to make his fashion choices to be the star of the show. Along with that, he also added fine jewelry to his look, which further elevated his outfit without taking away from the monochromatic fit.

The SEVENTEEN member went with a light and fluffy hairstyle for the Marni show, parting his hair down the middle and tousling it up for a lived-in look. He gave his hair an enormous amount of volume at the roots and added gentle waves to the ends to give it a layered appearance.

For his makeup, Joshua opted for a soft matte base. He kept his eye makeup minimal, simply lining his upper lash line with a black eyeliner. Along with that, he went with a pink lip shade in a creamy finish, which lent a healthy shine to his lips.

The lucky CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fans) who had the opportunity to meet the K-pop artist gushed about how gorgeous he appeared in person. Along with that, netizens were awestruck by his high-definition pictures, as the singer looked flawless as he sported a light makeup look at the Marni SS24 show.

In other news, SEVENTEEN's Joshua was recently announced as the cover star of Spur magazine's November issue, where he collaborated with Marni to showcase pieces from its latest collection. The K-pop sensation rocked a variety of looks, ranging from monochromatic ensembles to brightly colored fits that made use of the pattern-clashing technique to add intrigue to the magazine pictorial.