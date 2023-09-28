SEVENTEEN DK's look for the Bally Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "Dokyeom looks amazing...he's the main event!"

On September 23, 2023, SEVENTEEN's DK made a show-stopping appearance at the Bally Spring-Summer 2024 show in Milan. The K-pop sensation showed up in an all-black ensemble, looking dapper in the edgy leather fit. The outfit was from the Swiss fashion house's Fall-Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection, which is currently being marketed by the luxury brand.

The SEVENTEEN member was officially announced as the newest global ambassador of the Swiss luxury brand on September 19, 2023. The fashion show marks his very first event in collaboration with Bally after being announced as its brand ambassador, with the singer being set to star in the Spring-Summer 2024 campaign come next year.

Netizens swooned over DK's stunning visuals, stating that he was the "main event" of the Bally show. They especially appreciated the K-pop idol's bright personality, as he maintained his beautiful smile as he interacted with CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fans) before and after the fashion show.

The K-pop star also attended Bally's after-party, looking gorgeous in a dark gray suit. While his fashion show look was more casual and edgy, he kept his after-party fit quite formal.

SEVENTEEN DK looked stunning in natural makeup and fluffy hairdo at the Bally SS 2024 show in Milan

For the Bally event, DK's ensemble was the star of the show, with his hair and makeup further elevating the look and not taking away from the fabulous outfit.

While the singer's printed shirt and leather jacket with fur detailing were statement pieces on their own, his beauty choices played into the edginess of the overall look.

He kept his base makeup dewy and natural, which lent a stunning glow to his skin. For his eye makeup, he went with a subtle smokey eye, using brown eyeshadow and lining his waterline to add some depth and definition to his eyes.

He opted for a light berry-toned lip shade that added a healthy dose of color to his lips, with the SEVENTEEN member going for a natural finish to keep his lip makeup look soft and subtle.

DK's hairstyle was fluffy and casual, offsetting the edginess of the overall look. He incorporated soft waves into his hairdo, which added volume and texture to the look.

Along with that, he also left out his bangs to help frame his face and highlight his 'snatched' jawline, slightly tousling up the front sections of his hair to make the hairstyle look more lived-in.

Fans loved his look for the Bally show in Milan, with several of them gushing over his flawless side profile. An X user even went on to note, "He's a rl (sic) life prince he's so unreal," while others stated that they couldn't stop admiring his pictures from the Milan Fashion Week.

Netizens appreciated that the SEVENTEEN member received star treatment at the Bally event, as DK was seated alongside Bally's CEO, Nicolas Girotto, at the fashion show.

Along with that, CARATs also celebrated as the K-pop idol was seen having a warm conversation with Adrien Brody, who recently collaborated with the Swiss luxury brand as a designer.