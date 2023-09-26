Zhao Lusi's look for the Versace Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "Her getty images this good?!"

On September 22, 2023, Zhao Lusi made a show-stopping appearance at the Versace Spring-Summer 2024 show in Milan. The C-drama star looked gorgeous in a pastel blue summer dress, which she paired with a black Medusa95 handbag from the Italian fashion house's Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

The luxury brand invited the Chinese actress to attend its SS '24 fashion show, marking her fashion week debut. The Versace show was memorable for the Hidden Love star, as she tried out pieces from the Italian fashion brand's Spring-Summer 2024 collection before it was even revealed on the runway. Reportedly, the actress was the first in the world to don pieces from the upcoming collection.

Netizens were left in awe of Zhao Lusi's beauty, with the actress leaving many pleasantly surprised as her close-up shots best showcased her flawless visuals. Fans loved her fashion and beauty choices for the show, with many thanking Versace for the star treatment the C-drama star received in Milan.

The Love Like the Galaxy actress also attended Versace's after-party, rocking a pastel pink co-ord set featuring a preppy jacket paired with shorts. She didn't change her hair and makeup for the after-party, simply switching to another piece from the Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

Zhao Lusi looked stunning in natural makeup and elegant updo at the Versace SS 2024 show in Milan

While Zhao Lusi's fashion choices stole the show, as the actress rocked unreleased pieces from the upcoming collection by Versace, her hair and makeup pulled the whole look together. She kept her makeup subtle and natural, pairing it with an elegant updo that elevated the overall look.

Although the C-drama star's hairstyle looked sleek and elegant from the front, it was highly detailed from the back, featuring curled tips intricately styled with bobby pins. She tied her beautiful long hair into a chic hair bow, parting the front sections of her hair down the side for a sleek look.

For her makeup, Zhao Lusi went with a soft, dewy base that lent a subtle glow to her skin without looking too shiny. She kept her lip and cheek makeup natural-looking with a peachy pink shade, opting for a creamy finish for her lip product. Additionally, her eye makeup further accentuated her beautiful eye shape, as she went with winged liner and a light coat of mascara.

The actress' nail art was minimalistic and perfectly fitting for the elegant look, as she opted for clear iridescent nail paint. The shade added a stunning shine to her nails, which paired really well with her jewelry pieces.

Fans swooned over Zhao Lusi's stunning visuals, as several called her "Versace’s IT girl" and a "Versace doll." An X user even noted that the Dating in the Kitchen star's face is very "high-end," as she looked "enchanting" at the Versace fashion show in Milan.

In other news, Zhao Lusi's recently shared pictures have become the talk of the town as of late, as the C-drama star had a hilarious yet adorable interaction with the pigeons of Milan. The actress shared a carousel of pictures taken in succession, where she can be seen happily feeding the birds at first.

The second and third pictures captured Zhao Lusi getting frightened by the pigeons, with the fourth image capturing her giving up and dropping the seeds on the floor for the birds. Netizens loved the Chinese actress for "keeping it real," with many admitting that they would have done the same.