Esther Yu's look for the Moschino Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "No pen, no paper but she still draws attention"

Esther Yu made an appearance at the Moschino Spring-Summer 2024 show in Milan on September 21, 2023. The Chinese actress looked stunning in a black gown adorned with golden detailing, pairing it with matching jewelry and handbag to amp up the look. The fashion show was a part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, which runs from September 19-25.

The Milan Fashion Week show celebrates the brand's 40th anniversary, making the event all the more special. The fashion show marks the very first event for the C-drama actress after being announced as an official house ambassador of the Italian fashion house.

Esther has been representing the luxury brand since July 2023, having also appeared on its Pre-Fall 2023 campaign.

Netizens swooned over the actress' stunning visuals, with several of them noting that she draws attention wherever she goes. Fans especially loved her hair and makeup for the Moschino show, which complemented her black gown beautifully.

Along with Esther Yu, the fashion show also had Girl's Generation's Tiffany Young in attendance. The K-pop idol is the newest house ambassador of Moschino, with the announcement coming weeks before the show in Milan.

While Esther's outfit incorporated golden detailing into the look, Tiffany went with an all-golden ensemble that made use of sequins for a shimmery look.

Esther Yu looked mesmerizing in a classic hair and makeup look at the Moschino SS 2024 show in Milan

Esther Yu's hair and makeup had a retro feel to them, with the Chinese actress incorporating a tall pouf into her hairstyle. Her beauty choices further elevated her ensemble, which made creative use of sheer fabric around her waist and legs and golden chain detailing for an intriguing look.

The Love Between Fairy and Devil star went with an effortless half-up half-down hairstyle for the Moschino show. She incorporated the pouf into the top half of her hair, leaving out face-framing locks that further accentuated her facial features.

Along with that, she added soft waves to the bottom section of the hairdo, which provided texture and volume to her hairstyle.

For her makeup, Esther Yu sported a soft matte base, highlighting the inner corners of her eyes and the bridge of her nose that lent a hint of glow to the high points of her face.

Her eye makeup was beautiful, as she went with a sharp winged liner look with wispy fake lashes that gave her eyes a doll-like effect. For the finishing touch, the C-drama actress opted for a bright red lipstick, going with a creamy finish that left her lips looking healthy and hydrated.

Fans gushed over her beauty, as several of them exclaimed that she looked like a "goddess" and a "queen". An X user even went on to state that she looked "unrealistically ethereal," while another noted that she looked like a "disney princess."

In other news, Esther Yu's latest C-drama, My Journey to You, recently ended, receiving much acclaim from viewers worldwide. She is currently busy with the filming of Yong Ye Xing He, where she stars alongside Ding Yuxi of The Romance of Tiger and Rose fame.