Slapping skin: The Korean skincare trend you need to try

Korean slapping skin, or kkak-ji as they call it, is like giving your face a little pampering session. Imagine someone gently tapping your skin in a rhythmic and soothing way. It's almost like a mini massage for your face that not only feels relaxing but also has some cool benefits.

It gets your blood flowing, making your skin look all fresh and glowy. Moreover, it helps your skin make more collagen, which is like your skin's natural youth booster.

Here's the fun part: it preps your skin so it can soak up all those fancy skincare products you love. So, it's like a spa day for your face.

Here's how you can apply the Korean slapping skin technique

Slapping skin (Image via Getty Images)

Get your face ready: Start with a clean face. You know, wash off all the makeup, dirt, and stuff.

Clean hands: Make sure your hands are clean too. Nobody wants any extra gunk on their face.

Tone it up: Put on a bit of toner with a cotton pad or just your hands. This gets your skin all set for the slapping.

Slap happy: Now, here's the fun part. Use your fingertips to gently slap your face. Don't go overboard, though; it's more like a light tap-tap-tap. Start from your forehead and work your way down, making sure you cover your cheeks and chin.

Extra care: If you've got some problem spots, like wrinkles or dull patches, give them a bit more attention.

Eye care: Be super careful around your eyes. That skin is delicate, so go easy or skip it.

Slapping skin (Image via Getty Images)

Product time: After your slapping session, put on your usual skincare stuff like serums and moisturizers. The slapping can help your skin soak them up better.

Sunscreen: If it's daytime, don't forget to slap on some sunscreen. Your skin needs that protection.

How often: You can do this whenever you feel like it, but once or twice a week should do the trick.

How does it work?

Boosted blood flow: When you gently slap your skin, it's like waking up the blood flow in that area. This means more oxygen and nutrients rushing to your skin cells. Think of it as a mini circulation boost for a fresher complexion.

Slapping skin (Image via Getty Images)

Collagen kickstart: The slapping can create a teeny bit of inflammation. Now, before you get worried, remember that some inflammation is good. It can nudge your skin to make more collagen, which is like the natural 'plumpness' provider for your skin. Over time, that can make your skin look smoother and more youthful.

Product power-up: After you've had your slapping session, your skin is all warmed up and ready to absorb your skincare products like a sponge. The increased blood flow and maybe even tiny 'micro-channels' in your skin help those serums and creams do their job better.

Chill out: It's not just about looks; the relaxation from the slapping can be pretty awesome too. When you're less stressed, your skin can look better because stress hormones can mess with your complexion.

Lymphatic: The technique might also give your lymphatic system a nudge. Your lymphatic system is like your body's cleanup crew, getting rid of waste and toxins. So, better drainage could mean clearer skin.

Benefits of slapping skin

Slapping skin (Image via Getty Images)

Improved skin tone: Regular, gentle slapping can make your skin tone more even and reduce redness. Think of it as a way to balance out any blotchiness.

Enhanced radiance: It basically gives your skin a healthy, radiant glow. Your face looks fresher like you've had a good night's sleep.

Reduced puffiness: Especially around your eyes and cheeks, it can help deflate any puffiness. No need to look like you've been crying or ate too much salty food.

Smoother texture: Over time, it can make your skin feel smoother. Those little lines and wrinkles might not be as noticeable.

Now that you know slapping skin offers these benefits, it won't be much of a problem for you to follow the steps and delve into it. Enjoy a better skin.