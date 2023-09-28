Dilraba Dilmurat's look for the Dior Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "She looks beautiful like a princess"

Dilraba Dilmurat made an appearance at the Dior Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris on September 26, 2023. The C-drama star looked stunning in an all-white look, pairing her white shirt and long skirt combination with a white handbag. She exuded grace and elegance in the all-Dior fit, looking dreamy in the flowy silhouette.

The Chinese actress has been a brand ambassador of Dior for quite some time now, having represented them in China since January 2023. She has lent her stunning visuals to several campaigns by the French fashion house, having also attended its Autumn-Winter 2023 repeat show in Shenzhen.

Netizens swooned over Dilraba Dilmurat's beauty, noting that she looked like a princess in her all-white ensemble. The Chinese actress is well-known for her stunning visuals, having stolen viewers' hearts in hit C-dramas like Legend of Anle, You Are My Glory, The Long Ballad and more.

For the Dior show in Paris, the C-drama star went with an elegant white shirt with intricate threadwork paired with a long skirt featuring beautiful pleats. She accessorized the outfit with a highly detailed metallic belt and white handbag, finishing off the look with fine jewelry pieces that added a hint of dazzle to the overall look.

Dilraba Dilmurat looked mesmerizing in effortless hairstyle and bold red lips at the Dior SS 2024 show in Milan, impressing fans

While her fashion choices were minimalistic and elegant, Dilraba Dilmurat added some color to the all-white look with her striking red lips. She kept her beauty choices simple and classic, elevating the overall look with a stunning cat eye.

The Eternal Love actress sported a simple and effortless hairdo for the Dior show in Paris, incorporating soft waves throughout the length of her hair. She went with a casual side part, keeping her hair light and fluffy for a natural look.

For her makeup, Dilraba Dilmurat opted for a soft matte base, using a subtle highlighter at the high points of her face to provide the look with a soft glow. Along with that, she went with the classic bold red lip, opting for a bright red shade that provided definition to her lips.

Her eye makeup was immaculate, as she opted for a sharp cat eye makeup look, incorporating a light brown eyeshadow to provide her eyes with some depth. To finish off the eye makeup, she opted for a light coat of mascara, which beautifully lengthened her lashes while maintaining the natural, wispy look. Naturally, fans were delighted to see her "turning heads" on the red carpet.

Fans couldn't help but gush over Dilraba Dilmurat's stunning visuals, as several of them exclaimed that she "slayed" at the Dior event. Netizens also noted that she fits the "classy, elegant, and timeless style of Dior" really well, with others stating that she can be mistaken for a goddess gracing the Earth due to her ethereal beauty.

Dilraba Dilmurat also attended the Dior J'adore exhibition, showing up in a gorgeous black gown with intricate threadwork throughout. The bright pink detailing created a stunning contrast with the black base, adding intrigue to the overall look. While she kept her makeup the same for both events, she tied up her hair into a casual bun for the Dior exhibition, allowing her gown to be the star of the show.