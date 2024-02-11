Versace, the high-end Italian brand, has appointed Ningning of the K-pop group aespa as their brand ambassador. On February 8, 2024, the brand and Donatella Versace, the owner of this luxury company, announced the via their X and Instagram handles, respectively.

Fans of the singer were overjoyed to learn of this development. One of them tweeted:

In a collaborated Instagram post, Donatella Versace and Ningning shared two black-and-white pictures to share this announcement with fans. The first photo features the Chinese K-pop star posing in a black leather dress, and the second picture features her with the Versace owner, both in stunning monochrome outfits.

The post's caption praises Ningning for being the ideal representative for the brand. It further read:

“She has a strong, confident vision, incredible energy, and talent and she looks amazing wearing our clothes. I am thrilled she is becoming part of our global Versace family.”

Ningning used her Weibo account to express her feelings about the brand as well.

“Versace has always embraced individuals who have confidence in expressing themselves, especially in the music industry, and that’s what excites me the most as a brand ambassador. I’m delighted to share my unique energy, and I hope many people can show their confidence through Versace.”

Fans rejoice that Versace has appointed aespa's Ningning as a global ambassador

This is the first time an aespa member has partnered with a luxury fashion business as a lone global ambassador. aespa, as a collective, signed a global ambassador agreement with the French fashion house Givenchy shortly after their debut, however, the agreement expired in 2023.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike have been ecstatic over aespa's Ningning appointment and to see what interesting projects she will bring to the brand. They took to Instagram and X to applaud the celebrity for her most recent accomplishment and also commented on her beauty as they honored the K-pop star's most recent ambassadorship.

A user on X, @MillieKerr12, expressed their happiness and praised Ningning by calling her the "powerhouse artist" and "fashion idol."

In addition, there are speculations that the K-pop girl group aespa will release new music in the second quarter of 2024.

The second quarter of 2024's release schedule for SM Entertainment includes new songs from Red Velvet, SHINee, aespa, and other artists. K-pop girl group aespa is at the top of the list and is set to release a brand-new full-length album. Remarkably, SM Entertainment's previous release report stated that the quartet was initially supposed to release the record in the first quarter of the year.

Regarding the group's most recent accomplishment, the music video for Drama, their most recent single, received over 100 million views on YouTube on February 8, becoming their seventh music video to do so.

