10+ exciting January 2024 K-pop comebacks: RIIZE, SHINee's MINHO, and more

To kickstart the new year with a bang, several exciting January 2024 K-pop comebacks are scheduled to be rolled out this month. The one thing that the K-pop fandom collectively and undoubtedly gets excited about is when new songs and albums land on the internet.

There is no doubt that music is the primary reason behind their enthusiasm. However, the several other perks that K-pop releases bring with them, such as variety show appearances, stage performances, and concept photos, to name a few, thrill fans all the more. Now, 2024 already promises to be an eventful year with several artists rolling out intriguing comebacks.

From rookie groups' single releases to full-fledged studio albums from senior K-pop artists, January 2024 K-pop comebacks have a handful of exciting events stacked up for the fandom.

10+ January 2024 K-pop comebacks to look forward to: RIIZE's Love 119, SHINee MINHO's Stay For A Night, and more

1) ITZY

The first on the list of January 2024 K-pop comebacks is ITZY, who are releasing their second full-length album, BORN TO BE on January 8. The album's title track, UNTOUCHABLE, and its music video are expected to roll out on the same day at 6 pm KST.

The group has already piped up fans' expectations with their two pre-release singles, BORN TO BE and Mr. Vampire. However, the group will be returning with four members due to Lia's hiatus after being diagnosed with anxiety.

2) OnlyOneOf

The next on the list of January 2024 K-pop comebacks is OnlyOneOf, with their upcoming studio album, Things I Can't Say L0ve.

The group has already excited fans with their concept photo and tracklist releases. Following the album preview which is scheduled on January 4, the album is slated for release on January 10 KST.

3) SHINee's MINHO

A solo comeback from the famous second-generation K-pop group is SHINee MINHO's Stay For A Night.

The idol is expected to release a solo single on January 6, 12 pm KST, and the teasers for the same have already left fans impressed.

4) Billlie

The seven-member K-pop girl group, Billlie, sits next on the list of January 2024 K-pop comebacks.

The group is expected to roll out their single, 1월 0일 (a hope song), on January 2 at 6 pm KST.

5) TWS

The upcoming K-pop boy group under Pledis Entertainment is expected to make their debut on January 22 with their first mini album, Sparkling Blue.

However, they are expected to roll out a pre-release single, Oh Mymy: 7s on January 2 at 6 pm KST.

6) RIIZE

The internet-breaking K-pop rookie group, RIIZE, is also on the list of January 2024 K-pop comebacks. Following the teaser and concept photo release on January 1, the group is ready with their winter-themed single, Love 119, which will drop on January 5, 6 pm KST.

Given their previous exciting releases such as Get A Guitar, Talk Saxy, and more, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming single.

7) SF9

The now-six-member boy group, SF9, is next on the list of January 2024 K-pop comebacks.

After a year since their last comeback, the group is expected to return with their thirteenth mini-album, Sequence, on January 8 at 6 pm KST. The music video for the album's title track, BIBORA, is slated for release on the same day.

8) 8TURN

Another rookie K-pop boy group on the list of January 2024 K-pop comebacks is 8TURN.

The group is expected to roll out their third mini-album, SPOT VIDEO, which comprises the song RU-PUM PUM as its title track, on January 9 at 6 pm KST.

9) VCHA

Another exciting debut awaiting K-pop fans in 2024 is JYP Entertainment's new girl group, which resulted from the reality survival show, A2K (America 2 Korea).

The members are expected to roll out their first single, Girls of the Year, on January 26.

10) EVNNE

The rookie project K-pop boy group, EVNNE, consisting of some of the eliminated Boys Planet contestants, shocked the K-pop fandom with their debut. Interestingly, they are also scheduled for a comeback.

The group's second mini-album, Un: SEEN, is slated for release on January 22 at 6 pm KST.

11) SUPER JUNIOR's LSS

The sub-unit of the renowned second-generation K-pop boy group, Super Junior's LSS, is also seated on the list of January 2024 K-pop comebacks.

The sub-unit, consisting of Shindong, Leeteuk, and Choi Shi-won, is scheduled to release its first Japanese mini-album on January 17. However, further details on the same are yet to be unveiled.

12) NMIXX

The last on the list of January 2024 K-pop comebacks is NMIXX, the seven-member K-pop girl group under JYP Entertainment. The group's second EP, Fe3O4: BREAK, is slated for release on January 12 at 6 pm KST.

However, NMIXX has already gotten fans hooked on their pre-release single, Soñar (Breaker), which was rolled out on December 4.

With a number of exciting January 2024 K-pop comebacks awaiting their release, fans have been counting down the days to the same, eagerly looking forward to the new music waiting for them.