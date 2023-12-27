8 best K-pop debuts of 2023: ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, and more

Akin to every year, the best K-pop debuts of 2023 have once again increased fans' expectations of K-pop groups. Several groups entered the industry this year with a banger, releasing intriguing music with never-been-done-before concepts, and fans couldn't love it more.

While some debuts were sub-units of previously existing groups, others were completely fresh groups that the K-pop fandom witnessed for the first time.

Regardless, K-pop debuts of various kinds broke the internet with their addictive songs and jaw-dropping themes. While some of these groups have broken several strongly-held records and bagged impressive awards, others have made a lasting impression on the masses, seating them on the list of best K-pop debuts of 2023.

8 best K-pop debuts of 2023 that excited the fandom: ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, and more

1) BOYNEXTDOOR

The six-piece K-pop group, BOYNEXTDOOR, sits first on the list of the best K-pop debuts of 2023. The members, Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak, debuted on May 30 under KOZ Entertainment. The agency was created by the renowned K-pop soloist ZICO and is currently a subsidiary of HYBE LABELS.

The group's debut song, One and Only, and subsequent addictive releases, such as But Sometimes, Crying, Serenade, and many others, have managed to capture fans' hearts effortlessly. BOYNEXTDOOR also bagged several impressive awards, including the Rookie Male Award at the Brand of the Year Awards and the Global Hottest Award at The Fact Music Awards.

2) RIIZE

The next on the list of best K-pop debuts of 2023 is RIIZE, the seven-member K-pop group consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group initially garnered much attention for the re-debut of former NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan, along with the SMROOKIES, Eunseok, and Seunghan.

However, their remarkable skills and addictive songs have naturally brought them to the spotlight. The group is housed under SM Entertainment, and they debuted on September 4 with the single Get A Guitar. Despite the short span of their debut, the group bagged the Favorite New Artist Award at the renowned MAMA Awards.

3) KISS OF LIFE

KIOF, or KISS OF LIFE, is a five-member K-pop girl group housed under S2 Entertainment. The members, Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul, made their debut on July 5 through the EP Kiss Of Life.

The group garnered attention for debuting previously known faces such as Natty, who participated in the reality shows Idol School and Sixteen, Julie, and Belle, featured in a British documentary, and so on. Regardless, their songs, especially the members' solo tracks, received a lot of positive reactions from the masses, making them quite the hot-talk of the internet.

4) ZEROBASEONE

The nine-piece K-pop group ZEROBASEONE, which debuted through Mnet's reality survival show Boys Planet, is next on the list of best K-pop debuts of 2023. The group was formed on the final episode of Boys Planet in April and made their official debut on July 10.

The members, Sung Han-bin, Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook, and Han Yu-jin, are housed under WAKEONE Entertainment. The group broke several records even before their debut and continued to make history with their debut release, Youth In Shade, which now stands with the highest sales of K-pop debut albums.

5) NCT DOJAEJUNG

The next on the list of best K-pop debuts of 2023 is the newly formed NCT subunit, NCT DOJAEJUNG.

The sub-unit consists of three members, namely Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Jaehyun, and they made their debut on April 17 through their EP, Perfume. The release was largely celebrated and subsequently broke the internet.

6) xikers

The ten-member K-pop boy group xikers, consisting of Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Yecha, is next on the list of best K-pop debuts of 2023.

Housed under KQ Entertainment, the group shocked the internet with their debut EP, House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing, which was released on March 30. The album's title track, Tricky House, especially garnered a lot of attention for its uniqueness.

7) BABYMONSTER

The much-awaited K-pop girl group rollout from YG Entertainment, BABYMONSTER, also sits on the list of best K-pop debuts of 2023.

The seven members, Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita, rolled out their debut single, BATTER UP, on November 27, which left several netizens shocked and hooked.

8) 8TURN

The last on the list of best K-pop debuts of 2023 is 8TURN, the eight-piece K-pop boy group housed under MNH Entertainment.

The members, Myungho, Jaeyun, Minho, Yoonsung, Haemin, Kyungmin, Yungyu, and Seungheon, rolled out their debut on January 30 through their first EP, 8Turnrise. Their subsequent releases, such as TIC TAC, EXCEL, etc., also garnered much attention from netizens.

With an intriguing set of groups filling the list of the best K-pop debuts in 2023, fans also hope 2024 will be filled with exciting debuts.