Meet KISS OF LIFE's popular member Natty: The Thai member who trained with TWICE

If you watched the idol survival show that made TWICE, chances are, you know who Natty is. The former JYP Entertainment trainee competed in two reality shows before she made her solo debut with Swing Entertainment. Now, she finally made her K-pop group debut with S2 Entertainment's girl group, KISS OF LIFE.

Born on May 30, 2002, the singer came to Korea when she was only 11 years old. Despite being the youngest competitor (13 years old) on SIXTEEN, the show that created TWICE, she managed to reach the final episode before being eliminated. She received a lot of attention on the 2015 show for her skills, but ultimately could not become part of TWICE's final lineup.

In 2017, the Thai national decided to leave JYP Entertainment and participate in another idol survival show, Idol School. Placing 13th in the show, she could not debut as a part of a nine-member group fromis_9.

Natty's journey since Idol School

After her second attempt at a survival show, the then-trainee admitted that she was lost and caught in a cycle of uncertainty with no possibility of debut in sight. Eventually, she told The Korea Herald, she reached a sense of peace by dancing in the dark and running next to the river.

Natty then received an opportunity to perform at KCON Thailand 2019, performing a cover of SUNMI's Gashina. Despite being only 17 at the time, her rendition of the iconic song possessed a certain finesse that could only have been brought forth thanks to the many years she spent as a trainee. Her parents watched her perform too, and these few minutes on stage led to Swing Entertainment signing her.

After many years of back and forth, the Bangkok native finally made her debut as a solo artist under Swing Entertainment in May 2020, when her song NINETEEN was released. The song reflected her age and personal experiences, giving the super rookie idol a debut worth years of training. She also performed her single on Music Bank, making her official debut. Her follow-up single, Teddy Bear was released in November 2020, highlighting her unique vocals with a catchy chorus.

In July 2022, Natty signed an exclusive contract with S2 Entertainment, best known for managing the K-pop group HOT ISSUE. Despite some concerns about the company because of the quick disbandment of the former band, fans were excited to see the Thai idol take on a new direction in her journey.

After being spotted in some videos of trainees released by the company, her debut with a new girl group was announced on May 12, 2023. The other members of the group were also released, and KISS OF LIFE made their official debut on July 5 with a six-track mini-album.

More about the self-titled debut album of KISS OF LIFE and Natty's Sugarcoat

The group's debut title track, Shhh, has already been released with a music video that has garnered 11 million views on YouTube within a week. In addition to this, each member of KISS OF LIFE has a solo track in the EP, with Natty's being titled Sugarcoat. It showcases a slightly grittier side of the idol, where she talks about being true to herself and expressing what she wants through dance.

Fans of the Thai idol were pleased to see her finally live her dreams and have been writing encouraging comments on both the title and solo music videos. It is hoped that Natty and the band receive frequent comebacks, interesting concepts, and space to create the kind of music that they enjoy.

