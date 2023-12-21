"Normalizing blaming SM for everything": Fans hilariously react as RIIZE's Anton comments on a TikTok video exposing bandmate Wonbin

On December 20, 2023, RIIZE member Anton turned his fan base upside down as he commented on a random TikTok video. The particular TikTok video of @a_single_beomgyu showed "SM Entertainment" as the headline while a guy explains how to behave coldly and mysteriously to his peer on camera. The video then cuts to a scene where another guy with the nametag "Wonbin" is shown with his head upside down on a couch, attempting to make a fool of him.

The hilarious video gained further online traction as RIIZE Anton, a bandmate of Wonbin, commented on the TikTok above video and wrote,

"He's the one that wants to look that way."

Fans went berserk over the latest communication since a K-pop idol directly commented on an online user's random TikTok video exposing his bandmate. Fans of the K-pop group took to Twitter and wrote,

RIIZE idol caused fans to laugh out loud, with one tweet asking, "Why is Anton exposing Wonbin like that?"

SM Entertainment founded a boy band from South Korea named RIIZE. Seven people comprise the group: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Their single album, Get a Guitar, debuted on September 4, 2023.

Wonbin of RIIZE has become popular due to his captivating personality and charismatic aesthetics. The idol constantly gives off the air of a chilly, enigmatic anime character, which the fans love. Fans believed that Wonbin may have received similar instructions from K-pop organizations to behave in a specific manner in public, given his more carefree and innocent attitude in real life.

Therefore, the fandom was too shocked to respond when Anton, a different member of the same group, disclosed in a TikTok remark on December 20 that Wonbin personally desired to be enigmatic and "cold" on camera.

Consequently, fans flooded Twitter (now X) with their views as they vehemently tweeted and expressed their astonishment over Anton's sudden choice of exposing Wonbin hilariously.

Recently, at the KBS 2023 Music Bank Global Festival on Friday, December 15, aespa's Karina and Winter, along with RIIZE's Wonbin and Shotaro, played the SMTOWN 2022 song, Hot & Cold. The original tune was an ensemble effort between Jeno from NCT, Seulgi from Red Velvet, Kai from EXO, and Karina from aespa; therefore, the performance was exceptional.

Fans fell in love at first sight when Wonbin and Shotaro, along with aespa's Karina and Winter—the two newest debut groups of SM Entertainment—reunited to bring back the iconic stage performance of Hot & Cold.

The Hot & Cold rendition by Shotaro, Wonbin, Karina, and Winter was equally endearing and thrilling as the original. Fans praised Shotaro and Karina's rapport, while Wonbin and Winter's dance break left netizens wanting more.

The new boy band from SM Entertainment has been designated the house ambassador for the French Fashion House Louis Vuitton, a high-end fashion label, as of December 11, 2023.

Furthermore, on October 27, 2023, the up-and-coming boy band released their single, Talk Saxy. On November 22, however, Seunghan's extended sabbatical was announced by SM Entertainment. Following this, the now-six-piece set released Happy! Happy! Happy! is a collaborative soundtrack for Sealook, November 24, 2023.