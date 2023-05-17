10 times NMIXX's Lily gave off pure Gen-Z idol vibes

Whether you're a devoted NMIXX fan or simply intrigued by the allure of Gen-Z idols, it is an undeniable fact that NMIXX's Lily is at the forefront of this captivating wave. With her magnetic charisma, infectious energy, and Gen-Z flair, the 20-year-old has captured the hearts of fans around the world.

NMIXX's Lily was born in the year 2002, and raised in Victoria, Australia. She signed to JYP Entertainment and debuted on February 22, 2022 under her idol group.

The girl group has been making waves ever since its debut single album Ad Mare instantly ruled the K-pop world. Fans describe NMIXX’s Lily as the biggest happy virus to exist, and one of the realest Gen-Z idols of the fourth generation.

Having a Taylor Swift fan account to being meme-worthy , all the times NMIXX’s Lily gave off Gen-Z energy

1) No misunderstanding here

K-pop fans have a tendency to notice tiny details and create controversies of it, and this is why idols are mindful of their words online and in live sessions when they talk to their followers.

NMIXX’s Lily was not one to deter her ways. There have been times where she wanted to express an opinion on the weather, the fruits or days, and she has hilariously expressed her point.

NMIXX’s Lily doesn't like cold weather, so she dropped a tweet on not liking Winter, however she specified “the season” in brackets so fans don’t misquote her on hating Winter, the AESPA group singer. Same happened with Melon, "the fruit" and not the music streaming service etc. These messages show NMIXX's Lily awareness to not fall into any silly traps.

2) Meme-worthy act

NMIXX’s Lily re-enacted the famous Kamala Harris meme , of “I just love good news” in a video and fans went crazy about this. This shows that she is as much active on social media as the rest of us, as she can relate with these memes.

3) A true Swiftie

I AM MiaMixx Supremacist🫀 @MIAtheAce Lily's quite literally like all of us over here, she had a fan acc for Taylor Swift before joining jype Lily's quite literally like all of us over here, she had a fan acc for Taylor Swift before joining jype😃😃 https://t.co/Gl8oe2FgOg

NMIXX’s Lily is literally one of us; we all have had our own embarrassing stan accounts for our favorite idols, and guess Lily had one of them as well. NMIXX’s Lily is a known swiftie who had a stan account for American music superstar Taylor Swift.

4) A Potter head

I AM MiaMixx Supremacist🫀 @MIAtheAce She knew EXACTLY what she was doing, said what had to be said She knew EXACTLY what she was doing, said what had to be said👏👏 https://t.co/b9QZJUjf8g

NMIXX’s Lily is one among those many idols who’s a huge Potterhead, and not just the movies, but for the books as well. She posted Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book on Weverse as her latest recommendation to her LILY’S Lost the Plot book club. She even encouraged her fans to buy it second hand, can this get more relatable?

5) Being the proud ally

joy @baessgf 🤍



first Lily posting a rainbow cake with a caption of "I'm proud of you" and now she watched Heartstopper omg??? Lily said she watched Heartstopper in just a day and said that she also read the novel of itfirst Lily posting a rainbow cake with a caption of "I'm proud of you" and now she watched Heartstopper omg??? Lily said she watched Heartstopper in just a day and said that she also read the novel of it 😭🤍first Lily posting a rainbow cake with a caption of "I'm proud of you" and now she watched Heartstopper omg??? https://t.co/K6L6ryMeD3

One instance that garnered widespread attention was when NMIXX's Lily went viral for expressing her adoration for the BL series Heartstopper. By openly discussing her love for this groundbreaking show, she broke down barriers and helped spark conversations about representation.

On June 1, 2022, NMIXX's Lily took to social media to share a picture of a rainbow cake, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, "I'm proud of you." This simple act spoke volumes, conveying her unwavering support as an ally and gaining love from all the netizens.

6) The dramatic editor

I AM MiaMixx Supremacist🫀 @MIAtheAce

Lily teaching us how to make edits Lily teaching us how to make edits😃😃https://t.co/ojW6ceFcBj

K-pop idols often lurk on Twitter and watch their fan edits and creations. NMIXX’s Lily took note of some of these edits and hilariously gave a live show on how fans add dramatic slow motion effects and the hair swishing edits. Fans had a jolly time capturing these moments and making NMIXX's Lily's live session meme-worthy.

7) The wombat defender

I AM MiaMixx Supremacist🫀 @MIAtheAce

Lily being the human embodiment of stan twt Lily being the human embodiment of stan twt😭😭https://t.co/hElhtwq5Mb

Who even knew there was a Wombat vs Koala debate on Twitter? Well, NMIXX’s Lily has known, as she is a pure Twitter stan. She strongly defended the wombats as they are cute , but represented every single stan during her defence for wombats.

8) Keeping it real

I AM MiaMixx Supremacist🫀 @MIAtheAce

Remember when she wanted to play a song but saw that Kanye is featured on it and.... Kept it 100% real as she always does Remember when she wanted to play a song but saw that Kanye is featured on it and.... Kept it 100% real as she always does😁https://t.co/WZKsQFlyWY

NMIXX’s Lily is known to be the most straightforward idol, as she always speaks what's on her mind. During a live session with her fans, NMIXX's Lily wanted them to hear FourFiveSeconds, but as soon as she saw Kanye as the artist, she immediately called out saying never mind. Fans were proud of her attitude and praised her real image online.

9) “I might murder someone”

nmixx pics @nmixxpics_



"if someone continuously hurting someone I love, and the only way out is murder, i might do it.... not me admitting on live that i might murder someone " Lily talking about thought of murderer is excusable"if someone continuously hurting someone I love, and the only way out is murder, i might do it.... not me admitting on live that i might murder someone Lily talking about thought of murderer is excusable"if someone continuously hurting someone I love, and the only way out is murder, i might do it.... not me admitting on live that i might murder someone😂" https://t.co/lsSCWn8Z8i

During her book club session, NMIXX’s Lily talked about a book, The Thursday Murder Club, which is about a murderer, and asked everyone’s opinion on murders. She gave her opinion as well:

"If someone continuously hurts someone I love, and the only way out is murder, i might do it.... not me admitting on live that i might murder someone”.

NMIXX's Lily talking casually about murders online, that’s peak Gen-Z behaviour.

10) Be smart, not stupid

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY is trending all over the world, and NMIXX’s Lily was the latest to give her take. A fan dedicated the line “I’m stupid for you,” in hopes of impressing her, instead the Ad Mare singer replied with “Be smart for me” and burst out laughing. Truly, the 20-year-old embodies ultimate Gen-Z behaviour.

In a world where the concept of idolism continues to evolve, NMIXX's Lily has emerged as a true Gen-Z icon, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. From her electrifying performances to her authentic connection with fans, she perfectly embodies the spirit of this new generation of idols.

