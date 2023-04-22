5 BTS fan edits that turned into reality

Fan edits are how fans convey their love for the artist, and BTS ARMY is no different. A fun way to interact within any fandom is to make fan edits of pictures or videos related to their favorite artists that are meant to either make people laugh or evoke an emotional reaction.

From memes to trendy videos, ARMYs are known as trailblaizers when it comes to editing BTS content. Surprisingly, many edits made by fans turned out to be some sort of a prophecy. The manifestation powers of ARMYs clearly know no bounds when it comes to the seven-member boy group. It goes to show how well ARMYs know the BTS members as they’re able to somewhat predict their future actions.

Captain Jin and four other BTS fan-edits that showcase ARMYs power of manifestation

1) President RM

One of the most famous BTS fan edits has to be that of the group’s leader, Kim Nam-joon, or RM, standing on the podium against the White House backdrop. Fans jokingly want him to create his own country and often call him President RM.

He earned the nickname President due to his high IQ, immense knowledge of politics and world affairs, as well as his impeccable leadership skills - all of which make him worthy of being a President of some country.

The edit came to life when BTS was invited to the White House to speak about anti-Asian crime in the U.S.

2) Jung Kook for Calvin Klein

Fans often edit their favorite idols in various luxury brand campaigns for fun, and ARMYs are no exception. Many fan edits of Jung Kook were circulating around where he was sporting Calvin Klein underwear.

Calvin Klein is known for their jeans and undergarments, and the models bare a lot of skin, usually to model their clothes. Given Jung Kook’s tattoos and sculpted physique, fans believed he would make the perfect brand ambassador and hence made those edits.

Soon enough, in 2023, Jung Kook was announced as their newest global ambassador and icon, bringing those ARMY edits to life.

3) Black-haired Bangtan

ً betty⁷ @kkyuscafe it's no joke when we say they see everything and would do anything for us it's no joke when we say they see everything and would do anything for us https://t.co/Avyd6zpDZ2

Pre-2018, ARMYs used to pray for days when all the members of BTS would have black hair together. The group was famous for sporting a variety of colored hair, even the most vibrant ones, and fans were waiting to see them all together in black hair, especially after a fan edit of them all in black hair went viral.

ARMYs didn’t have to wait long to revel in the group’s gorgeous visuals in black hair, as a picture from the group’s collaboration with LG had all the members with black hair, which was the “comeback hairstyle” for their Love Yourself: Tear album.

4) Jimin’s moon tattoos

Although this isn’t officially a fan edit but rather a fanart, the artist’s drawing was the inspiration behind Jimin’s back tattoo. The ARMY had posted a beautiful fanart of Jimin with a tattoo of different phases of the moon running down the spine of his back. BTS’ V had stumbled upon the gorgeous picture, who then shared it with Jimin.

This immediately inspired Jimin to get it tattooed on his back, thus turning a fanart into reality. He shared the story behind his back tattoo on Weverse Live.

5) Captain Jin

An ARMY edited Jin’s face onto a pilot’s body, which immediately went viral on Twitter, leaving fans wanting to see him in a captain’s uniform. Unbeknown to them, Jin’s photo-folio concept included him being the naval captain of a ship, an ode to his love for fishing, and making the edit come true.

BTS clearly have their eyes everywhere and are trying their best to fulfill ARMYs' wishes by making their edits come to life.

Poll : 0 votes