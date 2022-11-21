"Icons stanning another icon": Internet goes gaga as TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun record Taylor Swift's win at the AMAs

TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun had a fan moment at the 2022 AMAs when they saw American pop star Taylor Swift. The oldest and second youngest TXT members were spotted recording Swift bagging six major awards at the recently concluded awards ceremony.

Taylor Swift won “Artist of the year”, “Favourite Music Video” for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), “Favourite Pop Album” and “Favourite Country Album” for Red (Taylor’s Version), “Favourite Female Country” artist, and “Favourite Female Pop Artist.”

TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun proved they are true Swifties (name of Taylor Swift’s fandom) as they fished out their phones to record Taylor Swift's win at the AMAs.

“Icons stanning another icon”, a fan wrote about this special moment shared between two popular superstars.

alexa @leatinsvirgo @TXTUNOFFlClAL icons stanning another icon we love it @TXTUNOFFlClAL icons stanning another icon we love it

TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun congratulate Taylor Swift “Sunbaenim,” leave netizens gushing

TXT’s fandom MOAs were proud to see the talented Gen 4 idols make their debut appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards (2022 AMAs in short).

On November 21, the Anti-Romantic singers walked the red carpet for the first time at the AMAs. Dressed in black, grey and fur, the member cut a stylish figure on the awards night.

They spent a fun evening jamming to the music, meeting their favourite artists and interacting with fans who were present to cheer for them. They also hung out with American singer GAYLE, reuniting with her after the 2022 Lollapalooza. The TXT members are considered Gen 4 superstars and It boys of K-pop at the moment.

✿.｡.:*:. 𝕄𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 .:*.:｡.✿ @Msfour16

Yeonjun a fashion designer

Beomgyu a college professor

Huening Kai a influencer there to party Taehyun a sad emo teen

But together they are a K-pop boy band going to the AMA Soobin a rich businessmanYeonjun a fashion designerBeomgyu a college professorHuening Kai a influencer there to party Taehyun a sad emo teenBut together they are a K-pop boy band going to the AMA #TXTatAMAs Soobin a rich businessmanYeonjun a fashion designerBeomgyu a college professorHuening Kai a influencer there to party Taehyun a sad emo teen But together they are a K-pop boy band going to the AMA #TXTatAMAs https://t.co/4RPMCSxQUk

Yeonjun and Taehyun, in particular, drew attention to themselves when they proved to be true Swifties as they recorded Taylor Swift giving her winning speech at the 2022 AMAs.

In fact, after the awards, when the members hosted a live, Yeonjun and Taehyun congratulated Taylor Swift “Sunbaenim” for her mega wins at the 2022 AMAs. For the unversed, "Sunbaenim" is a Korean term used to refer to someone in the same field of work, but with far more experience.

It was truly a special moment as Taehyun had revealed that he was a big fan of Taylor Swift and would love to meet her someday.

MOAs react to Yeonjun and Taehyun at the AMAs

The TXT fandom could not get enough of this sweet interaction between the global superstars, and took to the internet to gush about the same. Many are even joking that TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun might be running a secret Taylor Swift stan account as well.

mex moa representative @heaIyjng YOUR BIGGEST SWIFTIES YEONJUN AND TAEHYUN RECORDING TAYLOR !! YOUR BIGGEST SWIFTIES YEONJUN AND TAEHYUN RECORDING TAYLOR !! https://t.co/tRQgsJS1EG

TXT Translations 💬 @translatingTXT

🦊 and she won too!! congratulations sunbaenim

🐿️🦊 taylor sunbaenim



@TXT_members @TXT_bighit 🐿️ taylor swift was there too🦊 and she won too!! congratulations sunbaenim🐿️🦊 taylor sunbaenim 🐿️ taylor swift was there too🦊 and she won too!! congratulations sunbaenim🐿️🦊 taylor sunbaenim @TXT_members @TXT_bighit

valiantaé⁷ 💙 @kvaliantae @heaIyjng i need that fancam rn, kindly upload it on your story dear yj 🥹 @heaIyjng i need that fancam rn, kindly upload it on your story dear yj 🥹

🌹🫧 @widiantip07 @TXTUNOFFlClAL I see this too! The way taehyun and yeonn take video with their phone so cute @TXTUNOFFlClAL I see this too! The way taehyun and yeonn take video with their phone so cute😭😭

seukka @ilofyubeib @TXTUNOFFlClAL the way they take video with their phone is so precious sksksk @TXTUNOFFlClAL the way they take video with their phone is so precious sksksk

Leslie ☆ @beomgyulovemail YEONJUN AND TAEHYUN STANDING UP TO RECORD TAYLOR SWIFT LMAO theyre so real for that twitter.com/i/web/status/1… YEONJUN AND TAEHYUN STANDING UP TO RECORD TAYLOR SWIFT LMAO theyre so real for that twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Snqmw0HCYg

TXT at the AMAs

The group was nominated in the newly introduced “Favourite K-pop category” alongside their label seniors, BTS and SEVENTEEN, and girl groups BLACKPINK and TWICE. Despite losing out to their seniors, BTS, the group won hearts with their charismatic behavior at the awards.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun and Taehyun weren’t the only ones who were enamored to see their idol. Group leader Soobin was also excited about meeting his favourite singer Bebe Rexha, as mentioned by the idol himself.

Soobin revealed that he was really excited to watch Bebe Rexha perform and revealed in their live broadcast post the show that he took over 30 photos of her stage on his phone.

During their debut appearance at the 2022 AMAs, The talented five-member group was asked about their upcoming January comeback.

The members were cautious about not revealing much, and just said “Its a top secret.” They added that it will be “really amazing”.

mex moa representative @heaIyjng trajectory: txt will comeback with their 5th EP on january 2023 trajectory: txt will comeback with their 5th EP on january 2023 https://t.co/5IK34LtBYE

For those unversed, HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won recently revealed that the group will be making their much-awaited comeback with their fifth mini album in the “2022 HYBE Briefing With the Community.”

This will mark the quintet’s first album in eight months since the release of their fourth mini album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child accompanied by the title track Good Boy Gone Bad in May.

The mini-album did very well and fans are hopeful that their upcoming comeback will mark a new high in their discography.

More details on their upcoming comeback are awaited.

